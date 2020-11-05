The Indian River Board of Education recently approved changes to the district’s grading systems policy and report card dates for the first marking period.
Report cards for the first marking period will now be issued on Tuesday, Nov. 24, instead of the previously published date of Nov. 20.
In addition, the board approved a temporary waiver to the district’s grading systems policy that reduces the minimum number of grades required for the marking period from nine to six. No single grade may account for more than 25 percent of a student’s marking period grade. That waiver will remain in effect for the duration of the hybrid/remote instructional model currently being utilized by the district.
The changes are the result of the delayed opening to the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are designed to assist teachers in their implementation of the hybrid/remote model, officials said.