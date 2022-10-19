Indian River School District Board of Education President Rodney Layfield narrowly escaped censure on Oct. 19, with a no-confidence vote that split 5-4 in his favor. Four members of the board voted to censure Layfield for his behavior at a Sussex Central High School football game on Sept. 16, when he used language considered to be potentially racist, directed toward Black assistant coaches from Hodgson VoTech High School in New Castle County.
The incident that night escalated when Layfield, who is also a Delaware State Police trooper, responded to catcalls and poor sportsmanship, reportedly present on both sides, by threatening the Hodgson coaches with eviction from Sussex Central, calling them “boy” and noting they were “not from around here.”
“I haven’t given up the steering wheel yet,” said Layfield to his fellow board members before the censure vote on Wednesday night this week.
Voting for censure and expressing “no confidence” in Layfield’s ability to continue to carry out his duties as president of the IRSD board — while the DSP also continues to conduct its own internal review investigation — were: Board Members Gerald T. Peden (District 2), Heather M. Statler (District 3) and Constance T. Pryor (District 4), and IRSD Board of Education Vice President Leolga T. Wright (also representing District 3).
Peden had attended the Sept. 16 football game and was a witness to the incident.
“I was at the game, and I know what happened,” he said. “Rodney did not lead by example. I am involved in sports, and I know your blood pressure is up, your emotions are up — but after the event when I act foolishly, I make an apology with a full heart. There has been no apology given.”
Former IRSD board member Leo Darmstadter thanked Gerry Peden for his remarks.
“I was 20 feet away” from Layfield, he said, “and the escalation was all due to Mr. Layfield. I was in attendance at the game, and it was not good. That is not how our leaders should lead, and I want to thank Mr. Peden for telling us what he saw.”
While the no-confidence vote on Oct. 19 failed by one vote, it is unclear what might have happened had it passed, since both Layfield’s seat on the board and his position at its head are elective positions.
John Marinucci of the Delaware School Boards Association was asked to join the IRSD meeting on Wednesday night to clarify that school board members are elected.
“You cannot remove a school board member who has been elected,” said Marinucci. “The board also cannot rescind its vote to name a fellow member the president. If a no-confidence vote is taken, the president himself would have to decide to step away.”
Pryor called for a vote, and a rollcall vote was taken, with Layfield abstaining, leaving five board voting against a censure of the current board president. Layfield will remain as board president.
The board also requested a diversity training workshop be included in its next board retreat.
“We can all grow and get better,” said Layfield in concluding the meeting. “I will move forward. I have embarrassed my family, and I have apologized to them. I cannot speak on this matter due to my position and the investigation,” he said of the DSP investigation and his role there. “I wish that I could. I cannot talk now.”