The Indian River School District handed out many accolades for student achievement at the IRSD school board meeting on Monday evening, May 23.
Ava Tomlinson, a senior at Indian River High School (IRHS), who is pursuing a degree in education and will attend University of Delaware (UD), reported for the student government.
“Seniors have finished school and graduation is soon approaching,” said Tomlinson. “May 31 will be a night to celebrate all of the achievements of our senior class at our graduation.”
The Indian River High School Marching Band also recently traveled to Williamsburg, Va., and Busch Gardens for band competition, she reported.
The VEX Robotics National Competition was held in Dallas, Texas, this year and national participants were honored at the school board meeting, with competitors from Lord Baltimore Elementary, John M. Clayton Elementary and Southern Delaware School of the Arts (SDSA) provided with a certificate and recognition.
Christine Reed from Lord Baltimore and Jaime Swartz from JMC were also thanked publicly as robotics coaches from the two elementary schools. Laura Quillen, the advisor from SDSA, was offered appreciation in absentia.
The Business Professionals of America (BPA) competition was also held in Dallas, Texas, this school year. Indian River students excelled in this global competition. There are 45,000 BPA members in more than 1,800 chapters across 25 states and Puerto Rico, as well as an international presence in China, Haiti and Peru. BPA is an organization that supports business and information technology education by offering co-curricular exercises based on national standards.
Faculty advisor Matt Schifano’s team from Selbyville Middle School helped bring home the national championships in the primary grades. Kaitlyn Kopf, an eighth-grader, placed second in the nation in extemporaneous speaking.
Jeffrey Bunting, business teacher at IRHS and BPA advisor, said of the high school program that “BPA allows students to develop skills which will allow them to be successful in business and life for the next 60 or 70 years of their lives. We took 26 members of the BPA club to the Delaware state competition, and 12 qualified to compete in nationals.”
Lanaya Haines of IRHS earned third place in the nation in advanced interview skills. Other team competitors were also provided recognition by IRSD Superintendent Jay T. Owens and school board President Rodney M. Layfield.
Donations to local schools
Summer Salts Bar & Grill made an additional $5,000 donation on Monday toward renovation of the outdoor track for Lord Baltimore Elementary School. The donation came shortly after the presentation of a $12,000 donation from the Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation, bringing the day’s total to $17,000.
Lord Baltimore Principal Pam Webb said at the school board meeting, “The community, including QRCF and now Summer Salts, keeps on showing up for our kids. I am very hopeful we can break ground this summer on the new outdoor track. We want to get our Girls on the Run programs going next fall, if it is possible.”
The story seemed to be if you build it, they will come.
First State Pickleball League also made a $1,000 donation to JMC’s Girls on the Run program. The IRSD bequeathed for several existing tennis courts, and private donors, along with Sussex County, helped cover the cost to convert the public school play area to pickleball courts.
Among the students recognized this week were:
• VEX Robotics Winners — (SDSA) Jake Garner, Alison Swartz, Alana Patterson, Angelo Zinetti, Maria Gutierrez Carcamo, coach Laura Quillen; (LB) Andrei Valliant, Bradley Boyer, Alexander De La Rosa Lopez, Coach Christina Reed; (JMC) Torin Crotty, Asia Hall, Laila Nhan, Rory Spindler, Jack Owens, Brenda Pahren, Molly Parker, Zachary Quillen, Ryleigh Spindler, coach Jaime Swartz;
• Business Professionals of America Nationals (SM) — Kaitlyn Kopf, second place in Middle Level for Extemporaneous Speech;
• Business Professionals of America Nationals (GM) — Yannis Velazquez, sixth place in Business Math and seventh place in Financial Literacy;
• Business Professionals of America Nationals (IR): Lanaya Haynes, third place in Advanced Interview Skills; Jordy Estrada, Alex Quinn, Kris Meister, Jack Jestice — third place in Economic Research Team; Vicky Chan, sixth place in Fundamental Accounting.