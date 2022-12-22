The Indian River School District Board of Education met Monday, Dec. 19, at Sussex Central High School to discuss a legal retainer and new directives from the JUUL vape products and e-cigarettes settlement. The total settlement nationally is believed to be more than $1.7 billion for deceptive advertising to children.
In new developments, following the reveal of competitive builder bids this week, the IRSD will be able to afford a build-out for the gym and science lab wing — at least to erect steel beams and pour concrete for the school building footprint. Interior finishing and gym or lab equipment is still not allocated under current state and local funding.
Vape settlement funds to benefit children’s health
Last September, e-cigarette maker Juul agreed to pay $438 million on an initial multistate settlement for deceptive or false advertising targeting young people that minimized the health impacts of vaping.
Juul Labs has now agreed to pay $1.7 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal, to settle more than 5,000 lawsuits by school districts, including the IRSD, as well as local governments and individuals who claimed that its e-cigarettes were more addictive than advertised, according to attorneys with knowledge of the deal. Juul Labs has denied targeting minors and admitted no responsibility in agreeing to the settlement.
“A while back, we considered participating in Juul litigation,” said IRSD Superintendent Jay Owens. “We received a communication from our legal counsel recently that the lawyers on our case are changing. This information is being updated in the Indian River update letter. One option is to complete the retainer associated with the law firm that knows us and that we know. We have not seen any monetary fulfillment yet; but that looks like it is nearing completion.”
“It requires board action for me to sign the retainer and renewal,” said Owens.
Rodney Layfield, IRSD board president, said he did not recall retaining the original law firm when the case was originally brought.
“This is the first time I am seeing this. Does anybody know about the Juul litigation? It is the first time I am reading through this, and I do see the recommendation to keep the same law firm.”
“This is about vaping within the IRSD schools and the money we have set aside for various efforts to combat vaping,” explained Owens. “It has been quite some time since we discussed it. This updated matter that requires (school board) action is just to continue with the original lawyers in this case.”
Juul continues to sell its products in the United States while awaiting a decision by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, which regulates e-cigarettes. In June, the FDA denied the company’s application to allow its vapes and e-cigarette pods to remain on the market. Juul went to court and received a temporary reprieve. The FDA then put its decision on hold for further review.
“At the time we were discussing it, we were not sure there would be a monetary payout,” said Owens. “We have not been required to pay anything toward this legal representation, and we only pay if there is a settlement,” noted the superintendent.
“The proceeds of any lawsuit settlement proceeds could be used for vape detectors, which we have talked about and really need, or other awareness campaigns,” said Layfield. “We would use the funds to combat vaping with detectors.”
Baird, Medalas, Roxstead, Frederico and its new partners are involved in handling the case on a success-fee basis. The IRSD Board unanimously agreed to keep them on the lawsuit on contingency.
State funds, local match permit full build-out of SCHS
House Bill 310 authorized state funding to build a new IRSD high school at the current Sussex Central High School site and had a clause pertaining to “market pressure” to adjust funds if prices were to rise for building materials or inflation.
“We have $8.1 million in state funds and $5.4 million in local match funds,” explained Owens and Tammy Smith, a director of the IRSD finance team. “In the FY 2023 bond bill, we can use any excess funds from the Howard T. Ennis building construction and Ennis did come in under budget because of the favorable bids and lower materials costs at that time. The Ennis school building budget has not been reduced, nor cut in any way.”
“We want the excess funds to match the state money,” said Tammy Smith, director of the IRSD business and finance team. “We would like to add $1.4 million from those monies” to meet the local match requirement of $5.4 million “and still keep a reserve fund for Ennis for any building requirements after they move in.”
Under the school funding scheme, the local share must be $5.4 million, so the IRSD proposal is to defray that cost by $1.4 million for Ennis savings, leaving $4 million remaining on the match.
“It’s a 60/40 split,” said Joe Booth, facilities director, of the original formula. Now, with approximately $8 million in state money, the difference required of IRSD is reduced.
The IRSD Board President asked whether there are schools being built elsewhere in Delaware with 100 percent state education funding, and no local match, to which Booth responded he knew of only one under construction in the Wilmington school district.
“They are building a school in Wilmington all with state money,” said Layfield incredulously. “We are held to a much different standard down here,” said Layfied.
The new local match funding and allocation of Ennis savings to the IRSD responsibility passed by unanimous vote.
Bid Pack B
Joe Booth then introduced the SCHS building contractor, R.Y. Johnson, the construction management firm.
“R.Y. Johnson will go over the bid results,” for the new school, said Booth. “They will make a recommendation to accept the base bid with the additional items of alternates 1 and 23. These do now include the gym and the science wing. There may be some additional money to accomplish this,” due to low bids on the original project. “But we can still meet the expected start date of September 2025,” said Booth of the expected school-year opening date.
“When funding is reaffirmed and new funds become available for other alternates, they are going to result in change orders,” said Booth of any additional changes after the bids are accepted.
R.Y. Johnson shared the individual bids. There are 19 individual contracts for the SCHS building. There were bidders for each aspect of the school building, and the contractor highlighted the ones with the lowest bid to do the work.
“If you take all the base bids, add them all up, you are significantly under-budget,” he said.
“We reviewed all the alternates, and we can now accept 1, the gym, and 23, the science wing. We reviewed these bids with Building & Grounds. It seems that these two are the most favorable alternates to accept. We will need to use a little bit of the contingency money, but not large amounts,” said Booth of the IRSD.
“We will have work to do on the other alternates, including the auditorium, and we are trying to get better pricing to add the needed lighting,” added Booth. “We recommend you accept alternates 1 and 23.”
“The rest of the suggestions are finishes, but we need to think about pouring concrete,” he said.
“We are still $25 million short of the total project overall; but we want board approval for the base bid plus those two alternates.”
Layfield referred to Jim Fritz, board liaison to the Buildings & Grounds Committee, and said:
“There is a technique to build as much as you can, the exterior walls, and maximize your school footprint. We don’t want to have to continue to add on later. This is the new building footprint.”
Fritz said, “The time to do this is sooner, rather than later, when you are buying the steel and the concrete. For the science wing, let’s add the shell for the steel, the concrete, the roof and create the shell space and then build out the interior later, about a year away.”
“It’s a good strategy,” said Fritz. “We can maximize our square footage now rather than later. We are hoping more money will come down from the state.”
“The space is already there,” in this way, said Booth. “It’s just getting the money to fill it in later. But you have the space.”
The alternates may have multiple contractors associated with the work. The IRSD Board accepted the full-footprint plan unanimously.
Academic honors
A number of SCHS students were named with Academic Honors:
• Academic All-Conference — Mary Villareal, Evelyn Velaquez-Velasquez, Duncan Winger, Takyla Davis, Lilly Hastings, Catherine Hassler, Kyleigh McGee, Leah Sheridan, Lily Allen, Temperance Hammen-Smith, Claire Hicks, Carissa Jackson, Ella Justice, Emma McIntosh, Elizabeth Shaub, Tyler Buttridge, Cody Layfield, Garrett Statler, Reif Steen and Colin Tucker.
• First Team All-Conference — McKenna Boyle, Javier Escobar Perez and Danny Roblero Perez.
• First Team All-State — McKenna Boyle, Javier Escobar Lopez, Wyatt Hellens, Malik Bell, Kris Shields, P.J. Henry and Kevon Moore-Bridell.
• First Team All-District — Wyatt Hellens, Malik Bell, Kris Shields, PJ Henry, Kevon Moore Briddell, Kyle Custis and Ibrahim Leyva-Fojaco.
Local resident volunteers for advisory committee
Ronald Lewis came to the IRSD School Board meeting to discuss the Citizen’s Advisory Council, asking for online access to the group and offering to volunteer.
He lives in Bayside in the Selbyville area. Lewis said he is interested in serving on the IRSD CAC to review the financial information of the district with all of the capital building projects under way.