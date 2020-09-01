At its regular meeting on Aug. 24, the Indian River Board of Education approved a series of changes to the 2020-2021 school district calendar:
• Friday, Oct. 9, will be a regular school day for students and staff. This was previously a state in-service day for teachers.
• Thursday, Nov. 5, will be a regular school day for students and staff if the Return Day event is canceled.
• Monday, Nov. 16, will be a regular school day for students and staff. This was previously a professional learning day for teachers.
• The end of the first marking was moved from Nov. 12 to Nov. 18.
• Dec. 21-22 will be regular school days for students and staff.
• Wednesday, Dec. 23, will be a teacher workday.
All calendar dates/events are subject to change or cancelation. For updates, visit irsd.net.