Property taxes will increase by less than 1 percentage point this year for residents of the Indian River School District. After multiple votes, a detailed discussion and acknowledgement of significantly increased student needs, the IRSD Board of Education unanimously voted to approve the 2021 property tax rate.
The board opted to dip into their reserve fund rather than raise taxes for compensatory services for special-education needs.
IRSD property taxes will increase marginally, by 1.91 cents, from $3.035 to $3.0541, per $100 of assessed property value. (Sussex County property values have not been reassessed in decades, so the assessed value is much lower than the real estate value.)
Changes to the tax-rate breakdown were as follows (per $100 of assessed value):
• Current expense remains at $2.35 (This is only changeable by public referendum. School districts can spend this money however they need.)
• Debt service decreased from $0.1777 to $0.1961 (The board changes this to repaying the district’s debt for capital projects, such as new construction. Borrowing must be approved by public referendum.)
• Tuition remained at $0.465 (The board changes this yearly, based on student needs for special programs.)
• Minor capital improvement funds remained at $0.043 (The board changes this to match the State’s contribution for this repair fund.);
• Capitation remains at a flat rate of $12 per person ($7 for current expense and $5 for debt service).
Budgeting is always a bit of a guessing game. Officials have to guess how much money the district will need, based on the previous school year and estimates for next year. Additionally, education money has different rules for every dollar.
“When the funds are collected, they go in the different buckets,” said IRSD Director of Business & Finance Tammy Smith.
The board unanimously approved the tax rate on July 1, after failing to pass a 6.34-cent increase in June (that vote was 5-5).
Initially, district staff proposed increasing the tuition rate by 4.5 cents (less than $14 a year for the average property) because they estimated needing about $500,000 for “compensatory services.” These are special-education services that the district is required to provide, but now must make up.
When school buildings closed in March for COVID-19, families lost access to physical therapists, coping groups, specialized education and other supports for various children’s needs. The district might need to make up trauma counseling, social skills groups or speech therapy when school resumes. But no one will know the price tag until school actually resumes and needs are assessed.
“I’m not questioning the costs at all,” said Jerry Peden Jr. “You guys do a beautiful, wonderful job. I’m just thinking we have plenty of money elsewhere. Why not use that instead of going back to the property owners to raise rates? Why not wait to raise rates when our backs are against the wall; we depend on them for another referendum?”
“We have been working really hard not to dip into our reserves,” said Director of Special Education Judith “Judi” Brittingham. “That has been one of [outgoing Superintendent Mark Steele’s] directives to us as we have been working through this. He has been crystal-clear with us that that until we get to a certain percentage, we cannot dip into our reserves. … However, we totally get the optics and what that at looks like to our voters” to raise taxes for any reason besides the recent referendum, she said.
After the IRSD reserve fund dipped to dangerously low levels several years ago, the administration has been methodically rebuilding the account to its current $12 million. The reserve fund is for emergencies and for the summertime payroll costs before the autumn tax payments arrive. (Ideally, a 10 percent savings fund would have $16 million.)
Instead, the IRSD will pay for tuition and special services with the extra 1.3 that would have been added to this year’s reserve fund.
“I hate to dip into that,” said Smith. “But I totally see your point, and that’s a viable option, so if that’s what we choose to do, that’s totally feasible.
“It’s unfortunate right now there’s so many variables and so many unknowns, and we don’t know when school is going to resume, and we don’t know what the effect will be on compensatory services,” she added.
The IRSD can also reduce discretionary budgets from the Intensive Learning Centers, if school isn’t back in session.
The district has received federal funding from the CARES Act, which could be spread over a variety of pandemic-related needs, whether for protective face masks or special-education services.
“Obviously, if we don’t return to school, we would have to buy less cleaning supplies, but we would have to pay for more compensatory services,” Smith told the Coastal Point.
However, many tuition details were not discussed publically in June. Startled by that initial proposal, some board members said they didn’t feel they received a clear explanation of special-education needs. But they also didn’t dig into the topic or ask many questions before voting. Many said they were nervous about raising taxes so soon after a referendum, and some wanted the state government to foot more of the bill.
Board Member Donald Hattier had supported the initial tuition proposal, although he later thanked those who voted it down, since it gave the everyone more time to evaluate the situation and brainstorm alternatives.
This past winter, voters approved a referendum that allows the IRSD to borrow money over the next few years to construct an additional school building to help reduce overcrowding at three schools. Repayment of those bonds would fall under the debt-service category. With anticipated bond rates so low, Smith believes the new debt (for this year) will be lower than the money IRSD will save by paying off older debts.
Later, board members immediately cut short Smith’s suggestion of collecting a few cents extra for debt service (the 3 cents initially estimated during the referendum season) and putting the excess toward tuition.
“I don’t think that’s truly transparent to the property owner. The intent of passing the referendum … was to go toward a new building, a new facility,” Peden agreed.
The minor capital improvement fund pays for building maintenance. The IRSD could have lowered its rate, since the State will contribute less toward this year’s fund. But board members thought it safer to keep the rate unchanged, since actual maintenance costs rarely decrease. If the district collected fewer dollars for the minor capital budget, they would just have to borrow from other pots in the near future.
Property owners can learn more and view their county tax bills online at https://sussexcountyde.gov/property-tax-information or by calling the Sussex County administration office at (302) 855-7871.