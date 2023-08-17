Judith A. Brittingham, director of special services for the Indian River School District, and a longtime IRSD employee and special education specialist, has been named acting principal for Sussex Central High School, starting immediately.
The IRSD board of education met in a closed-door executive session on Wednesday, Aug. 16, to discuss personnel and human resource matters at the Sussex Central High School — where two administrators were placed on leave following a fight in April in which the senior administrative staff became embroiled.
In addition, the district announced on Thursday, Aug. 17, that Tara Thoroughgood had been named the district’s acting director of special education.
“These are acting positions of uncertain duration while the district awaits additional information,” IRSD Superintendent Jay F. Owens said on Thursday.
“We are pleased to have someone of Dr. Brittingham’s experience and expertise leading Sussex Central High School as we prepare to open the 2023-2024 school year,” he added. “Judi has previous experience as a school principal in our district and is a former assistant principal at SCHS. Judi is a gifted administrator who will have the best interests of SCHS students and staff at heart moving forward.
“Dr. Thoroughgood has served as the district’s supervisor of special education for several years and is more than qualified to fill the director’s position as Dr. Brittingham transitions into her new role,” Owens said. “We are extremely fortunate to have someone of Tara’s expertise on the district’s administrative team. We welcome Dr. Brittingham and Dr. Thoroughgood to their new positions.”
Donald Hattier, a member of the board of education, said after the Wednesday meeting, “I have a lot of confidence in Judi. She is a competent individual who has the respect of the staff and has worked at this school in the past. She will pick up and provide the leadership that the school needs. Some people might be unhappy with that decision, and others are going to be very happy.”
“She will provide the stability the place needs,” predicted Hattier. “None of us want this decision or are interested in this administrative-leave issue. We have a school district to run. We have an objective to place our kids first, and it is a distraction for us. We have other matters on the board, and we would like to do without it.”
“Dr. Brittingham will do a great job over there,” he said. “You cannot get 100 of the people to be happy on an employee satisfaction survey. If you can get 75 percent satisfaction on an HR survey, like we used to do at IBM, you are winning.”
“The big takeaway is that the students in that SCHS building are completely safe,” said Hattier. “This was caused by breaking up the fight. The environment is stable at SCHS. We have Judi Brittingham in there now, and she was at the building before she got promoted to run special services in our district. She will run the place full-time as principal and was promoted to that last night.”
Layfield, assistant principal on leave after breaking up April fight
Along with then-SCHS principal Bradley Layfield, an assistant principal was placed on leave after breaking up a physical altercation last April. The two IRSD employees are suspended with pay.
Asked about the circumstances that led to the Aug. 16 appointments, Hattier noted that under Delaware law, IRSD board of education members are not permitted to comment on human resources matters.
“We are limited extremely in what we are allowed to discuss. It is about HR and personnel records,” Hattier said. “HIPAA also plays into matter this as well, Sounds weird, but it’s the truth that it’s a health privacy matter, which also prevents us from having discussions with the public we would like to have.”
There were other factors involved that required involvement of the State of Delaware, said the school board member.
“We normally will do that and refer matters to DSP and state Department of Education, and it’s not the first time,” said Hattier.
“We are waiting for the state investigation, and the state has been non-responsive on our IRSD requests for information,” said Hattier, adding that the police investigators’ response to the district has been to the effect of “We have got this. Please go away.”
“You cannot say what is happening without the facts,” so the IRSD policy is not to comment, Hattier said.
“The DSP — our state police — have to complete their work. Then it goes to Delaware Department of Education,” for further consideration on the two administrators still on leave.
“We are limited, to some degree, but we have no way to communicate what we would like to say,” said Hattier of the IRSD board members.
“Dr. Bradley Layfield is no longer running the school. Currently, we have two people out. I cannot comment on his future with the district. We are not in a position to make a comment on his role. We are in a waiting game. He will need to talk with an attorney,” said Hattier, who also noted that some administrators may belong to various teachers’ unions who may advocate for their reinstatement.
“It takes away from all the other things we are doing,” he lamented.
Hattier, police emphasize school safety
Hattier emphasized that SCHS is a safe learning environment.
“Our superintendent, Jay Owens, is doing amazingly well,” said Hattier. “Our school constables’ program is the best in the state, and we started adding constables 15 years ago. The State is only now catching up. The IRSD has perhaps even embarrassed or one-upped the State a little bit, and they are catching up.”
“We have to wait on DSP and it has been already a three- to four-month investigation since they got it,” said Hattier of the personnel case and police investigation.
Delaware State Police officials have stated publicly that, after a consultation and review with the Department of Justice, they are conducting a criminal investigation. Further details on the investigation were not given, nor has there been an update since last spring during the school year.
“While it is essential to keep our communities informed, it is equally vital for the DSP to ensure the integrity of the investigation,” DSP officials said. “Providing a safe school environment is of the utmost importance to both DSP and the Indian River School District. We will provide meaningful updates when available. We thank the public for their patience and understanding as the investigation progresses.”