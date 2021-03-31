In one of life’s coincidences, two Georgetown school board members are both moving to new homes outside their district, which means the Indian River Board of Education is now seeking candidates to fill two vacant seats in voting District 1.
Candidates residing in the district must submit a letter of interest and the candidate filing form by Friday, April 16, at 4 p.m. Later this spring, the other eight IRSD board members will vote on the one-year appointments, ending June 30, 2022. Next spring, the District 1 seats will be posted for regular election again.
Outgoing board members Anthony Cannon and Leo Darmstadter III are relocating outside of their representative district, which means they must relinquish their seats. Both were among the newest IR leadership, having both run unopposed in last July’s school board election (delayed from spring, due to COVID-19).
It’s just a “weird coincidence” on the timing, explained IRSD Spokesperson David Maull.
“They both have to resign. … The board has to appoint someone to fill those seats through the end of next fiscal year. … It’s not an election, it’s an appointment.”
There will be no regular school-board election in 2021. The District 1 vacancies occurred after the typical election cycle, and none of the other board members’ terms expire this year.
Candidates must be a qualified voter of the Indian River School District, which means they must be 18 or older; be a resident of IRSD District 1; and be a resident State of Delaware; and a U.S. citizen.
Students are not prohibited from serving, apart from the age requirement. However, state law prohibits paid district staff from serving on the board.
For more information, interested candidates should contact Superintendent Jay Owens at (302) 436-1000 or jack.owens@irsd.k12.de.us. Download the candidate filing forms at www.irsd.net.