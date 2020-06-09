The Indian River School District has received approval from the State of Delaware to host outdoor graduation ceremonies at Indian River and Sussex Central high schools for the Class of 2020.
Indian River High School will hold two graduation ceremonies on Wednesday, June 17, while Sussex Central High School will host four ceremonies on Thursday, June 18. The graduating classes will be divided alphabetically to determine the ceremony each student will attend. The graduation schedule is:
• June 17
Indian River High School, Session 1 — 10 a.m.
Indian River High School, Session 2 — noon
• June 18
Sussex Central High School, Session 1 — 10 a.m. (including academic Top 10 and IB diploma students)
Sussex Central High School, Session 2 — noon
Sussex Central High School, Session 3 — 2 p.m.
Sussex Central High School, Session 4 — 4 p.m.
At each school, graduates will be permitted to have four guests attend their designated ceremony. Graduates and their families are being asked to arrive in a single vehicle. Families will be assigned a reporting time for their specific ceremony. The reporting times will be staggered starting 45 minutes prior to the ceremony to limit foot traffic in the parking lot and on school grounds. Face coverings must be worn my all graduates and family members once they exit their vehicles and enter the stadium. Hand sanitizer will also be made available at the stadium entrance.
Stadium bleachers will be marked off for four family members to be spaced at least 6 feet apart from other family groups. All attendees must sit in the bleachers, and standing will not be permitted. Graduates will also be seated 6 feet apart and will maintain a safe social distance when exiting their seats to receive their diplomas.
Each school will communicate detailed instructions to parents in the days prior to the ceremonies. District officials said parents should follow those instructions carefully to allow for an efficient entrance and exit from the stadium and parking lot. Delaware State Police, local police and fire police will be on hand to assist with traffic control.
Following each ceremony, the custodial staff will disinfect all seats, handrails, graduate chairs, tables, podiums, microphones and electronic equipment. Restrooms will also be sanitized using normal protocols.
A live-stream of all Sussex Central High School graduation ceremonies will be broadcast on the school’s Facebook page. Indian River High School will also provide a live-stream of its ceremonies. Information on how to access the broadcasts will be posted on the school website and Facebook page a week prior to the ceremonies.