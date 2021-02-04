For many students this year, learning opportunities won’t end just because June arrives. The first semester is just now ending on a difficult school year, but Indian River School District is already planning for summer school and the large number of students who will likely need that support.
“We’ve never done a project of this scope during the summer,” said Heather Statler, school board member. Teachers are already seeing the signs where students are struggling and may not catch up before June.
Math and reading will be the primary focus for children in grades 3 and younger.
“Those are the most critical skills, and if they don’t get those at that age,” gaps begin to form in their education, Statler said.
All ages will have an opportunity for summer school. The Curriculum Committee has begun planning for the youngest grades, and will continue planning for the older students next. It’s tough for families to juggle summer activities, including students who may be working in the summer, Statler noted.
School would be half-days from early-July to mid-August. IRSD would provide transportation. Schools will use data (such as grades and other indicators) to decide which students to invite to summer learning. Outreach to families will begin around April. But parents who also see gaps in their child’s learning should also contact the school. After all, students are spending a lot more time at home, with hybrid and remote learning.
“We’ve never had a need for this many services in the summer,” Statler reiterated.
The Curriculum Committee will continue discussions at their Feb. 8 meeting at 6 p.m. at Southern DE School of the Arts cafeteria.
Meanwhile, schools are continuing to keep things rolling as best they can during COVID-19. Owens praised every level of district staff, from the secretaries who manage endless phone calls to the incredibly busy nurses: “This is a crazy time and sometimes they have to drop what they’re doing to tackle a situation.” Meanwhile, “The things that our teachers are able to accomplish, across the board, to connect with our students is remarkable,” Owens said.
In return, the teachers’ union expressed gratitude for the administration’s transparent and “open dialogue” about challenges and pandemic updates.
But IRSD is not ready to reopen on a regular full-time basis. One year ago, the district was full or overcrowded in most buildings. This year, IRSD is able to maintain 3 to 6 feet of social distancing in classrooms and school buses because about 30 percent of students study fulltime at home, and other 70 percent students are split in half to attend school in-person for only two days each week.
“So, until those criteria are lifted, I don’t see us being able to open up any further,” Owens said.
In other Board of Education news:
• Since IRSD is experiencing what they believe to be a temporary drop in enrollment for the youngest children, due to COVID-19, the board unanimously agreed to a one-year modification of the school choice policy (Policy JECC-A). A number of kindergarten and first-grade children have been withdrawn to homeschool or private schools, so IRSD could technically accept more school choice applications for next autumn. But officials believe that many homeschool students may return next year, so they will cap school choice for schools at 85 percent capacity this year (instead of 95 percent) in order to prevent potential overcrowding next year.
• Delaware schools have been required to “give back” money to the state annually, since a state budget crisis several years ago. In a subdued vote, the school board reluctantly approved a $2.07-million give back plan. IRSD will give back about $287,000 in various funds, and leave a variety of job vacancies (a second assistant superintendent, a supervisor, 10 teaching positions and 2.5 secretarial positions) in order to forego the state’s share of $1.8 million.
• The district may also hire an architect to examine the current Howard T. Ennis School in Georgetown for potential future uses (and related costs) after the students shift into a new Millsboro building in a few years. Ideally, the district would find an affordable way to upgrade and continue using the site, including the competition pool. The Buildings and Grounds Committee will continue discussions at their Feb. 8 meeting at 6 p.m. at Southern DE School of the Arts cafeteria.
• IRSD is considering deleting the Policy BDA.1 “School Prayer at Regular Board Meetings,” but the board tabled the vote until a future meeting, pending further review.
• IRSD is planning to add a new Policy GBA.1 “Disabilities in the Workplace,” which addresses accommodations for employees with a disability. The first of two readings passed this month.
IRSD Board of Education will meet on Monday, Monday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. at Sussex Central High School.