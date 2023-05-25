The Indian River School District passed a $2.8 million budget allocation on Monday night, May 22, to improve “the science of reading” and return phonics to the front row of teaching methodology in IRSD schools. The funding will include $2 million in ESSER (Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds originally approved during the pandemic in 2020-2021 through the Delaware Department of Education.
The new program is called Core Knowledge Language Arts, or CKLA, to replace and update the Elementary Language Arts, or ELA program, that has been administered for the past seven years in the schools.
The school district has more than $12 million of this ESSER money remaining for 2023-2024. The updated reading education program, coming in response to a change in Delaware law about mandated reading proficiencies, will also receive $800,000 in savings from textbooks, and because the new curriculum comes with teaching aides and materials, offsets from book costs.
Core Knowledge Language Arts
Senate Bill 4, which was passed in late March, requires the Department of Education to monitor and track the science of reading. The law requires all public-school children to be trained in reading by 2027. The IRSD has been using a language-rich approach, ELA, and “Now that we know better, we should do better,” said Kelly Dorman, director of elementary education for the district.
Phonics is a system for teaching people how to read languages that use alphabets, focusing on the sounds associated with each group of letters. Phonetics is the science of describing linguistic sounds accurately, using special symbols and terminology.
The district has been using ELA methods since 2016.
The new educational mandate requires the “Department of Education to maintain and publish a list of evidence-based, reading instruction curricula for grades kindergarten through third grade. Each curriculum on this list must align with the essential components of literacy, known as the ‘science of reading’ and use high-quality instructional materials. School districts and charter schools must provide an annual report to the department regarding the implementation of these requirements.”
“Teacher influence must now be combined with this new curriculum to make a positive impact,” said Dorman.
Marisa Hockman is the ELA specialist for IRSD and is a big proponent of the new science of reading — which is proposing a skills-based reading methodology. She appealed to the Board of Education to pass the $2.8 million budget allocation this week. The additional funding was approved unanimously.
“Phonics, fluency and comprehension are all important, but it’s how we teach students to read that matters the most,” said Hockman.
“Background knowledge is critical to comprehension,” said Dorman. “The curriculum committee is looking for more science-based reading instruction — systematic, explicit instruction starting with sounds.”
“More than phonetic awareness, students need to comprehend the language,” she said, “or making meaning of what is being read. Each component has an equal weight, it had been thought, but now we know it is true that one of the elements carries more weight,” she said of sound.
CKLA is on a five-year contract for $2.8 million to “close the gap for our upper grades, as well as professional training for our teachers and administrators,” she said.
“We set aside over $2 million from the ESSER money, and I knew this was coming,” she said of the update. “I worked with the IRSD business team and Tammy Smith to set aside that money.”
Board Member Donald Hattier commented on the positive impact of teaching with phonics.
“We taught phonics at the dinner table,” he said of his own children.
He also said he learned how to read with “Dick and Jane” readers, and the early lessons seemed simpler in those days, back in the 1950s.
Asked how the district might fund the CKLA after this first five years, Dorman said, “We also have textbook money set aside, and I can look at what is remaining in ESSER funds.”
“The State did not give us any money,” lamented Board Member James Fritz. “It’s another State Board of Education unfunded mandate that falls to the school district.”
The ESSER money was provided by the State Department of Education for upgrading curricula.
“Fun with Dick and Jane” was a basal reader series by William S. Gray used to teach children to read beginning in the first grade. The readers were used in classrooms in the United States and in other English-speaking countries for nearly four decades, reaching the height of their popularity in the 1950s, when 80 percent of first-grade students used them.
Hattier also announced on Monday that he is retiring from his chiropractic practice. One of his patients, Kaitlyn Johnson, sat in the front row of the meeting Monday night and said, “There was another doctor at your practice today!”
“I am 70 years old, so it’s time for me to retire now,” he said. “I am retiring from my medical practice, but I am not going to leave the IRSD Board,” he reassured those in attendance.
Awards and recognitions abound
A variety of school awards and recognitions were made during the board meeting, as it was the final board meeting of the academic school year.
Vicky Chan of Indian River High School placed first at the national Business Professional Association (BPA) in Anaheim, Calif. She won first place in word processing and payroll accounting in the state, according to IRHS Principal Mike Williams. She also won first place nationally in payroll accounting. Chan was also the winner of the William O. Murray Scholarship award for $2,000 per year over four years, from the Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation (QRCF).
VEX Robotics World Champions were announced, with the Selbyville Middle School team finishing at the top of its TSA division. The team finished first in Delaware and competed against middle and high school teams globally.
Georgetown Elementary finished 45th in its division and the Georgetown Elementary School competed well. JMC also placed and provided board members with a thank you note. Millsboro Middle School also thanked the board for funding its participation in the world championships.
“It was an eye-opening experience to see people from around the world,” said one of the student leaders of the VEX team, Yeshua from Millsboro Middle School. SDSA’s team was also recognized.