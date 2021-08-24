The Indian River School District has adjusted daily starting and ending times for some schools for the 2021-2022 school year.
For the impacted schools, the time and length of the school day is being adjusted by only a few minutes, officials noted.
School Start Time End Time Previous
Sussex Central High School 7:35 a.m. 2:30 p.m. 7:35-2:20
Indian River High School 7:30 a.m. 2:25 p.m. No change
Georgetown Middle School 7:35 a.m. 2:30 p.m. No change
Selbyville Middle School 7:35 a.m. 2:30 p.m. No change
Millsboro Middle School 7:35 a.m. 2:30 p.m. No change
Phillip C. Showell Elementary School 7:30 a.m. 2:25 p.m. No change
North Georgetown Elementary School 8:05 a.m. 3:00 p.m. 8:05-3:05
East Millsboro Elementary School 7:35 a.m. 2:30 p.m. No change
Georgetown Elementary School 8:35 a.m. 3:30 p.m. 8:40-3:35
Lord Baltimore Elementary School 8:25 a.m. 3:20 p.m. No change
Long Neck Elementary School 8:25 a.m. 3:20 p.m. No change
John M. Clayton Elementary School 8:25 a.m. 3:20 p.m. No change
Southern Delaware School of the Arts 8:00 a.m. 2:15 p.m. No change
Howard T. Ennis School 8:05 a.m. 2:30 p.m. No change
IRSD Early Learning Center (a.m.) 8:30 a.m. noon No change
IRSD Early Learning Center (p.m.) 12:40 p.m. 3:05 p.m. No change.
The adjustments to the starting and ending times will give school bus drivers time to pick up and drop off students at each school on a daily basis.
The first day of school for students in kindergarten, Grade 6, Grade 9 and the Howard T. Ennis School (excluding preschool) will be Tuesday, Sept. 7. Students in Grades 1-5, 7-8 and 10-12 will return to school on Wednesday, Sept. 8. Preschool programs, including Project Village, TOTS and Howard T. Ennis, will begin on Monday, Sept. 13.
Parents will be contacted by the district in August regarding their children’s school bus transportation for 2021-2022, officials said. Transportation times may vary based on routing and bus schedules.