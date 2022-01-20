Indian River High School will host a career and trade fair with more than 30 Sussex County employers and businesses taking part, on Feb. 23 starting at 6 p.m. The high school is located on Armory Road in Dagsboro.
Greg Hockman is the college and career counselor at Indian River High School responsible for hosting the event. He said there are many students who are seeking a new career path or school-to-work opportunity.
“We wanted to give IRSD students and families exposure to career and trade paths in Sussex County available to them without having to earn a four-year college degree,” said Hockman.
According to State of Delaware data, 60 percent of under-represented students do not plan to attend college, and a majority of all students say they are not ready or prepared for attending college under the current pandemic situation. More than 30,000 Delawareans are still collecting unemployment insurance, according to the Delaware Department of Labor (DDL).
“The jobs are out there,” said Rachel Turney, deputy secretary and employment and training administrator of the DDL.
A number of participating businesses will share potential career and trade information at the event, or even hire applicants on the spot. All students and families in the Indian River School District welcome to attend, whether they are students at IRHS or not.
Participating companies, educational institutions and service branches of the military include: Schell Brothers, Mountaire Farms, Hooked Restaurant Group, Custom Mechanical, Delaware Department of Correction, East Coast Trailers & RV, Trick Trucks, Bethany Blooms, A&A Companies, Megee Motors, Sea Colony Fitness Center, Preston Automotive, Indian River School District, Bayside Resort Golf Club, State Farm, Wawa, RSC Landscaping, G&E/Hockers, SoDel Concepts, Cadia Healthcare, Renaissance, Delaware Department of Transportation, Blades HVAC, Envirotech Environmental Consulting, Vector Security, Keller Williams Realty, Expert Wire, PNC Bank, Delaware Air National Guard, Delaware Army National Guard and Sussex Tech Adult Ed & Apprenticeship.
For more information, contact Indian River High School’s college and career counseling department.