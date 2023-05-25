The Indian River High School senior awards night was, by any measure, a stunning testimony to the hard work of the 2023 senior class, of whom Principal Mike Williams said, “These are our best and brightest. You are one of the strongest senior class groups ever to come through Indian River High School.”
The seniors of IRHS earned more than $7 million in scholarships, awards, tuition matches and other monetary considerations from the colleges of their choice. Two IR students will attend Ivy League schools, including class president Jordy Estrada, who is on his way to Cornell University in New York. The other Ivy Leaguer will be heading to Princeton University in New Jersey.
“Your scholarship proves that your learning is at a very high level, and it’s a testament to your family, this school and, of course, yourselves,” continued Williams in keynoting a senior awards convocation at the high school auditorium on May 17.
There were 38 regional community organizations providing awards and cash scholarships for the students, along with 11 private foundations — nearly 50 awards in all, which made the night magical for the awardees. Greg Hockman, college and career counselor, handled the award announcements like a radio disc jockey, taking only short breaks to pass the microphone to the grantors or to his colleague, counselor Stephanie Wilkinson.
Estrada set the stage for the seniors as he said, “Be proud of the long hours you have put-in to your achievements.” He noted that the class rebounded from the COVID-19 impacts on their high school education. In fact, the Class of 2023 are really “comeback kids,” and have made the most of their junior and senior years at the school in Dagsboro.
“You are all like brothers and sisters to me,” said the nostalgic senior Estrada, who collected his share of scholarship funding.
Graduation will take place on May 31 at the IRHS stadium and will also be live-streamed.
“We worked our hardest and did our best — and tried to give it our all throughout all four years together,” Estrada said.
He also noted that IRHS had placed at the top in the district, region or state more than 50 times in academic and athletic competitions this year.
Jay Owens, IRSD superintendent, took the stage to remind the students of the role their parents played in their high school years.
“Parents, we know this is a team effort, and we have a lot to show for all of your hard work, too, in helping our students” with these achievements, said Owens. “Best of luck to all of our seniors as you go forward.”
Delaware Army National Guard Sgt. Logan A. Faust provided a $20,000 scholarship to Jesus Valerio-Gomez, who will join the local Bethany Beach-area detachment of the Guard. He receives $1,000 per month in pay and was honored with a military induction stole to wear at next week’s graduation ceremony.
The awardees of the merit-based grants and scholarships and their colleges of choice, include, (as reported to the Coastal Point and verified by the college and career counselor):
Andahazy, Owen — University of Delaware;
Barrientos-Hernandez, Julia — Delaware State University;
Bender, Jamison — University of South Carolina;
Binder, Nathaniel — Fordham University;
Bird, Connor — University of Delaware;
Blake, Aniyah — Roanoke College;
Cabrera-Icte, Bryan — University of Delaware;
Cathell, Kendall — University of Delaware;
Collins, Jillian — Delaware Valley University;
Cordrey, Benjamin — Queens University of Charlotte;
Donnelly, Cole — University of Delaware;
Dunn, Scarlett — Stevenson University;
Ehlers, Camryn — Carson Newman University;
Estrada, Jordy — Cornell University;
Finneran, Gregory — University of Delaware;
Forrey, Maxwell — Eastern University;
Fritz, Reagan — Towson University;
Galbreath, Caleb — Stevenson University;
Geppi, Madison — University of Delaware;
Gogarty, Thomas — Salisbury University;
Gonzalez, Jordan — University of Delaware;
Guarna, Carter — Virginia Wesleyan University;
Hall, Kinsley — Mount Olive University;
Hall, Shane — Salisbury University;
Hoban, Lily — Holy Family University;
Illian, Jordan — University of South Carolina;
Johnson, Kaitlyn — University of Delaware;
Landis, Cassidy — Lebanon Valley College;
Long, Jacob — University of Delaware;
MacDonald, Mya — University of South Carolina;
Marvel, Caleb — University of Delaware;
Norwood, Dennis — Eastern University;
Peterson, Evan — University of North Carolina, Wilmington;
Quinn, Alexander — Goldey-Beacom College;
Ramos, Estrella — Bridgewater College;
Rickabaugh, Bryce — McDaniel College;
Schaeffer, Jasmine — Washington College;
Scharp, Isabella — University of Delaware;
Shaub, Jaya — University of Delaware;
Sims, Chase — University of New Hampshire;
Snyder, Julia — Coastal Carolina University;
Tamayo, Haley — University of Delaware;
Timmons, Grace — Miami University;
Tingle, Rylie — University of Delaware;
Topper, Carley — North Carolina State University;
Tubbs, McKenzie — University of Delaware;
Tuttle, Zoe — Kutztown University;
Vasil, Nolan — University of Delaware;
Wade, Isabelle — University of Lynchburg; and
Willis, Zacher — University of Delaware.
Seniors receiving community scholarships included:
• AARP — Vicky Chan and Carley Topper
• Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority — Jordan Illian
• Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority — Connor Bird
• American Association of University Women — Vicky Chan and Kaitlyn Johnson
• American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 — Malory Justice
• Ann Bunting Parsons — Mandy Conklin and Jaya Shaub
• Abtique Bottle Club — Carley Topper
• Atlantic Community Thrift Store — Gregory Finneran, Carley Topper, Bryan Cabrera-Icte, Kaitlyn Johnson, Nolan Vasil and Stephen Quin
• Better Business Bureau Student Ethics Scholarship — Carley Topper
• Beau Biden Education Memorial Scholarship (finalist) — Jordy Estrada
• Calvin B. Taylor Memorial Scholarship — Mallory Justice
• Carson Scholars Fund — Kaitlyn Johnson
• Charlotte King Scholarship — Zhanya Holland
• Clarice E. Wolf Scholarship — McKenna Miller
• Class of 1987 Scholarship — Bryan Cabrera-Icte
• Contractors for a Cause — Eduardo Valdes-Trujillo
• Delaware Army National Guard Commitment Recognition — Jesus Valerio Gomez
• Delaware Association of Educational Office Professionals (DAEOP) — Jordy Estrada
• Delaware Community Foundation Margaret M. Moore Scholarship — Connor Bird
• Delaware Community Foundation Janosik Family Scholarship — Jordy Estrada
• Delaware Community Foundation Atlantis Scholarship for Excellence — Kaitlyn Johnson
• Delaware Community Foundation J. D. O’Connor Scholarship — Kaitlyn Johnson
• Delaware Community Foundation Janosik Family Scholarship — Kendall Cathell
• Delaware Lions Foundation — Vicky Chan and Samantha Teoli
• Delaware Secretary of Education Scholars Award — Vicky Chan and Carley Topper
• Delaware School Counselors Association — Carley Topper
• Delcaps Odyssey of the Mind Scholarship — Kaitlyn Johnson
• Doug Orland Memorial Scholarship — Chase Sims
• Eastern Shore T1 Diabetic Support Foundation — Mason Staehle
• Elks Lodge 2173 Scholarship — Kaitlyn Johnson, Vicky Chan, Carley Topper, Connor Bird
• Farmers Bank of Willards Scholar Athlete — Jillian Collins
• Fenwick Lions Club Nobel Simpson Founders Scholarship — Vicky Chan
• Fenwick Lions Club — McKenna Miller, Jordy Estrada, Bryan Cabrera-Icte
• Girls Inc. of Delaware — McKenna Miller
• Floyd J Toomey Jr. Memorial Scholarship — Dennis Norwood and Mallory Justice
• Gregory Ryan Forte Soccer Scholarship — Jordan Illian
• HOBY Gold level Presidents Volunteer Service Award — Kaitlyn Johnson
• HOBY Academic All-Star — Kaitlyn Johnson
• IREA Education Major Scholarship — Connor Bird
• IRSD Administrative Scholarship — Jordan Illian
• Isaiah Ellis Scholarship — Kaitlyn Johnson, Sydney Deery, Isabella Sharp, Evan Carpenter
• Life Smarts Sara Weinberg Scholarship — Kaitlyn Johnson
• LifeSmarts Identify Theft Essay Scholarship — Kaitlyn Johnson
• LifeSmarts Tic Toc OTC — Bryan Cabrera-Icte
• Lord Baltimore Lions Club Ralph Helm Memorial Scholarship — Carley Topper and Mallory Justice
• Lord Baltimore Women’s Club — Bryan Cabrera-Icte, Carley Topper, Kaitlyn Johnson, McKenna Miller
• McDonald’s — Kendall Cathell and Camryn Ehlers
• Mediacom World Class Scholarship — Bryan Cabrera-Icte
• Mountaire Farm To Table — Hunter Holladay
• O.C. Ravens Roost 44 Scholar Athlete — Scarlette Dunn and Cole Donnelly
• Paula A. Howard Scholasrhip — Kaitlyn Johnson
• Paul Englert Memorial Scholarship — Connor Bird, Jordan Illian, Scarlett Dunn, Allyson Johnson, Evan Peterson, Camryn Ehlers, Kinsley Hall, Eduardo Valdes-Trujillo
• Preceptor Omega Howard D. Grise Scholarship — McKenna Miller, Dennis Norwood
• Quite Resorts Charitable Foundation — Vicky Chan
• Russell White Scholarship — Carley Topper, Dennis Norwood, Cole Donnelly, Allyson Johnson, Sydney Deery
• Selbyville Community Club — Kaitlyn Johnson
• Silent Servant — Lily Hoban, Carley Topper, Kaitlyn Johnson
• Sons & Daughter of Italy Lodge #2474 — Isabella Scharp, Samantha Teoli
• Spuck & Lib Bennett Scholarship — Connor Bird
• Todd O. Cropper — Scarlett Dunn
• VFW Mason Dixon Post 7234 — Kaitlyn Johnson (Auxiliary Winner), Lily Hoban (Post Winner)
• VFW Voice of Democracy — Kaitlyn Johnson
• Whitetails Unlimited — Hunter Holladay
• Women of Will Recognition — Isabella Scharp
• Women’s Club of the Keenwicks — Kendall Cathel, Sydney Deery, Scarlett Dunn, Camryn Ehlers, Kinsley Hall, Kaitlyn Johnson, Mallory Justice, McKenna Miller, Isabella Scharp, Samantha Teoli, Carley Topper