The Indian River High School Leo Club held their new member and officer induction ceremony on March 16. The Leo Club is sponsored by the Fenwick Island Lions Club, and they strive to help the community through volunteering. This year, the IR Leo Club has a total of 136 members, with 84 being new members. The 2021-2022 Leo Club officers are President Lanaya Haynes, Vice President Kimberly Inthilath, Secretary Brynn McCabe, Treasurer Vicky Chan, and Media Relations Officers Emma Rickards and Kimberlyn Cimarron-Fernandez. The Leo Club Advisor, Mrs. Givens, asks members to participate in at least three events each year to remain an active member and active senior students will display their member status with a Leo Club cord on graduation night.
There are multiple community-service events throughout the year. The members help with smaller events, such as athletics concession stands, local elementary school clubs, or even by making posters and cheering on the Unified Basketball team on their Senior Night. Big events, such as the Mountaire’s Feeding for Thousands, allows the members opportunities to directly help the local community by packing and distributing meal boxes around the holidays of Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter.
One of the members’ favorite events each year is the Night to Shine parade/dance, which is held to honor and celebrate people with special needs. Members also helped with the Fire & Ice Festival this winter, assisting kids with various ice-themed entertainment options. “This year, the festival had a slide made out of ice, and its line was almost never-ending, but the smile of each child was fulfilling for volunteering members.”
Several students have already shown drive to help the community. Sophomore Xindy Chen is a new member this year who has already completed 15 events, for more than 60 hours of community service.
Asked about her motivation to serve the community, Chen said, “I profoundly enjoy spending time within my community to create a better place for everyone to feel safe and delighted in. I learned that the little actions can still shape the bigger outcomes in life.”
Junior Julia Snyder has been a part of the Leo Club for the last three years and said, “It makes me happy to have the opportunity to give back to the community that has raised me.” She has attended more than 15 events this year as well, and volunteered regularly at John M. Clayton’s after-school educational programs.
“After a year of almost no volunteering due to COVID-19, it has been extremely rewarding to have the opportunity to serve the local community again! The school year is ending soon, but please look for our members as we continue to serve our community and reach out if your rganization is in need of volunteers!” sponsors said.