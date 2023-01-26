Indian River High School’s Leo Club is one of the largest and most active clubs in the school. Over the years, Leo Club has grown tremendously, and the club currently consists of a total of 182 members, including six officers: Kimberly Inthilath as president, Vicky Chan as vice president, Julia Snyder as secretary, McKenna Miller as treasurer, and myself and Hannah Rock as media relations.
The advisor, Abigail Givens, requests each member to participate in at least three events per school year to be considered an active member of the club, and senior members are required to be involved in at least three events to receive a graduation cord for their graduation ceremony.
Prior to winter break, Leo Club members had already participated in more than 40 different events within the community and local schools. Some include yearly events, such as Mountaire’s Thanksgiving for Thousands, local elementary after-school programs, sports concession stands and holiday events. Members are also able to do events for the first time since before COVID-19, such as the Tim Tebow Foundation’s Night to Shine and a Christmas Dinner Party for the visually-impaired.
In addition, on Nov. 17, 2022, the Leo Club held an Induction Ceremony, in which 99 new members were inducted. It was a huge success, and we are thankful to Lion Charles Taylor for welcoming our members and families; Fenwick Island Lions Club President, Linda St. Clair and her husband, Tom St. Clair, for inducting our new officers; as well as officers Kimberly and Xin Dy for delivering speeches.
We’d like to give a special thank-you to our sponsoring club, Fenwick Island Lions Club, for all of their continuous support and help over the years, along with our incredible community for the opportunities they have provided to our club that have allowed us to grow each year as well. We are excited for the remaining events this upcoming spring semester and to see our members partaking in them.
With many events already completed this year, there are some new and returning members who stand out in regard to their commitment to volunteering. Some of our most active members are new to Indian River High School this year, but they have started off strong with their energetic additions to the club. Aiden Magee has already surpassed the requirements, with six events so far this school year, earning him 15 hours, and Allison Browning has tackled 16 events thus far, with 41 total hours of service.
Asked why they joined Leo Club, both admitted that they thought it would look good for college, but Magee said he also soon realized “an unexpected outcome from Leo Club would be the friendships that I have gained. The members and people at the events are all very nice, and it is great to see that we are able to gain friendships with others. Everyone is very inviting, and I didn’t feel left out of the community. Next year, I definitely want to go to more events and meet more people!”
Another active member, Piper Shumate, is in her second year in Leo Club. Asked why she joined Leo Club and her favorite event, she said, “One of my friends actually forced me to join! I also volunteer on a daily basis, so it has been great gaining more opportunities with Leo Club. My favorite event would be the Selbyville Christmas Parade. Seeing everyone was amazing that night, and it left an unforgettable memory. I also really enjoy the sense of community that Leo Club offers. Everyone just clicks. You get to meet new people and you end up finding out that they have the same values and interests as you.”
Last but not least, our senior members, Sam Teoli and Kimberly Inthilath (our president) both joined Leo Club their freshman year and have made significant impacts over their four years of participation.
We asked Sam for any advice for new members, and she replied, “My advice to future members would be to just enjoy it! Enjoy the time you are spending at each event and make some memories from it.”
We also asked our President, Kimberly why she joined Leo Club, any advice to future members, and the impact Leo Club has had on her. She said, “I had the intention of joining Leo Club once I was introduced during freshman year. I joined to give back to my community and gain lifelong experiences through the opportunities offered. Also, I simply love volunteering!
“My advice is to step outside of your comfort zone. Many members only volunteer with their friends, but I believe that new friendships can be formed through volunteering. I suggest not missing opportunities just because your friends aren’t joining. When I entered high school, I was nervous, but ambitious. Joining Leo Club lessened my nerves, as it allowed me to step outside my comfort zone and explore new opportunities. I’m grateful that it has not only fine-tuned my existing qualities but also unlocked new ones. My time as a Leo began as a member, and now it’ll end as the president. I know the fond memories will stay with me forever, and I can’t wait to become a Lion after I graduate!”
Thank you to all of our members this year! We have many more upcoming events and opportunities to serve our community. If any groups or events are looking for student volunteers, please contact Mrs. Givens at abigail.givens@irsd.k12.de.us or (302) 732-1500. If you’d like to follow our students and all of our events on social media, please find us on Instagram @irhsleoclub, or on Facebook IRHS
Leo Club.