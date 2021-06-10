Normal never felt so good. With everything in flux in this pandemic year — from school schedules to graduation ceremonies — it was with great relief that Indian River High School hosted a fairly normal and joyous graduation on June 2.
The Class of 2021 and their families were welcomed to the outdoor stadium on a warm Dagsboro evening, with a gentle breeze and setting sun.
About 209 students received their diplomas at IR’s 52nd commencement. Recent changes to COVID-19 precautions meant that few people opted to wear face masks, and the graduates weren’t spaced 6 feet apart as they had been for most of the school year.
“Who knew,” Principal W. Michael Williams said of the time when they were freshmen, “that you’d be faced with a global pandemic your junior year and have to finish that year remotely from home? … When would we return to in-person instruction, and what would the year look like?” he said as he honored the students’ resilience.
“Together we have faced the adversity of a global pandemic, and with it, the agonizing pain of online learning, wearing masks and being isolated,” said Salutatorian Josh Bird. “Yet with the hard work and dedication of our teachers, and love and support of our family and friends, we emerged, successful.”
The IR Pride Scholarships from Indian River High School Alumni Association were announced. A virtual choir sang “I am Still Your Dreamer” by Pinkzebra, in which graduates promise to stay true to themselves, thank their loved ones and look forward to new adventures in life.
About 83 percent of the class will attend post-secondary school, about 14 percent will enter the workforce and about 3 percent will enter the military (including one U.S. Naval Academy recruit).
“Wherever you choose to go, make sure you have passion and joy doing it. Following your dreams and having fun is much more important than making money ever could be,” said Valedictorian Declan Burke. He recalled a local lifeguard who slept in a tent, rode a bicycle, lived with the bare essentials and “was one of the happiest and most joyful men on the beach. … It doesn’t matter what you choose, as long as it makes you happy.”
“Every single one of us on this earth has a story to tell. Every single one of us has a backstory and a current story,” and we’ll understand the root of everyone by listening to each other, said Class President Gus Fadden.
“You are truly a resilient group of individuals,” said Indian River School District Superintendent Jay Owens as he certified the diplomas. “I would say that the challenges you have faced have impacted the person you are today in many ways. My hope is that your experiences help to guide you through the next phase of your life.”
“Congratulations, Class of 2021, there will truly never be another class like this one,” Burke concluded.