The Indian River High School Class of 1973 is deep into the planning stages of their 50th reunion this coming fall, and organizers are trying to find all of their fellow classmates in order to send out an invitation.
The reunion is scheduled to be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Cripple Creek Golf Club. On Friday, Sept. 29, there will be a Green Celebration at Salted Rim. There will also be a golf event on Thursday, Sept. 28, at Ocean City Golf Club.
To RSVP or to be put on the list, contact Kim Sasada at (302) 462-5210 or Patti Bunting at (302) 542-1528.