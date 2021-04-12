As local senior high-school students round the corner into their final marking period, the Indian River High School Alumni Association is preparing to award college scholarships. With their annual fundraiser bash canceled for the second consecutive spring, due to COVID-19, the Alumni group has heard that people still wish to continue chipping in toward student scholarships.
The IR Pride Scholarship is offered annually both to IR seniors and to IR alumni continuing their education (at all ages).
“In these trying times, scholarships are vital to our graduating seniors,” said Karen Ware, president. “Our main fundraiser is the Beef & Brew that we had to cancel in 2020, and this year’s will probably be a scaled-down version. We are reaching out to the community to help us raise funds so we can award multiple scholarships this year.”
The group have budgeted for several scholarships this year from their reserve fund, and they’re offering community members a chance to stretch the prize amounts. “There is great need in the world right now, and even $10 would be gratefully accepted from anyone wishing to donate toward the continued education of local youth,” they said.
“If there’s anybody in the community that would like to donate, it will go directly to scholarships,” said Ware.
The scholarships celebrate school spirit — not just academics, athletics or financial need. Meanwhile, alumni of all ages can win prizes for any college level, from an associate’s degree to post-doctorate work. The Alumni Association tries to spread their resources over a greater number of students, so 60 students have won IR Pride Scholarships in the past eight years.
Donations are tax-deductible. Checks can be mailed by April 30 to IRHS Alumni; 29772 Armory Rd.; Dagsboro, DE 19939.
“We apologize for postponing the popular Beef & Brew, which is always a fun night of live music, prizes and an AYCE home-cooked buffet,” the Alumni officers said.
The 2021 event is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 6, subject to health regulations.
Also available now are IRHS Alumni license plates, with the Indian chief logo designed by IR students ($50 for plates with two-digit numbers or $25 for larger numbers). People can choose a lucky number, anniversary, graduation year, child’s graduation year or any other combination (the number list is online at www.IRHSalumni.com).
The nonprofit was formed in 2012 to connect alumni, while supporting the local high school community. Since then, the Alumni have given more than $55,000 in scholarships to IR grads of all ages. They also support teacher projects and a staff recognition program; donate money to various student activities; have organized construction and funding for the two school signs; and have revamped the Hall of Fame program.
Indian River High School Alumni Association membership is free and open to graduates, family and other “friends” of the school. The monthly meetings are currently held via Zoom teleconference. See the “Indian River High School Alumni” Facebook page for meeting details. For more information, visit www.IRHSalumni.com or email IndianRiverAlumni@gmail.com.