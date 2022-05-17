Indian River High School is still accepting submissions for a special Military Honor Wall that will recognize alumni who have served in the U.S Armed Forces.
Veterans or active-duty members of any branch of the military are being encouraged to submit photographs and recent biographical information for inclusion in the Honor Wall.
Photos and biographical information can be sent to IRHS teacher Alison Walt at Alison.walt@irsd.k12.de.us. Send photos in .jpg or other high-resolution formats. Photos can also be mailed to Indian River High School, Military Honor Wall, 29772 Armory Drive, Dagsboro, DE 19939.