The Indian River High School Alumni Association is in search of Hall of Fame candidates.
They don’t require the lowest earned run average (ERA). It’s more along the lines of a solid grade point average (GPA). But what has historically been important to the nomination committee is a record of community service. Fayetta Blake, for instance, was inducted to the IRHS hall of fame in 2020 because of her “pay it forward” career transition program and education foundation.
The nomination deadline for 2023 is Jan. 31, 2023. The selection committee is looking for IRHS graduates who show great character, citizenship and leadership, and who have made significant contributions in their field of endeavor.
The Indian River High School Hall of Fame was established to recognize Indian River High School graduates who have made significant achievements in their chosen fields or professional services and made noteworthy contributions to society on a local, national or international level. Karen Ware is the president and Bennett Murray is the vice president of the alumni group.
“Indian River High School graduates rise to the challenge,” said representatives of the organization. “The IRHS Hall of Fame continues to honor alumni who make outstanding achievements in this community and world.”
The nominee must have graduated from Indian River High School at least 10 years prior to the nomination. The candidates will be evaluated on achievements and recognition in their chosen fields, according to nomination documents.
“Today’s students are following in great footsteps. Previous inductees include educators, legislators, artists, civic leaders, athletes, first-responders and more. The ideal candidate would be considered a role model whose life and work will inspire IR students in the pursuit of excellence,” said alumni association representatives.
Nomination forms can be downloaded online at www.IRHSAlumni.com. Submissions must include the nomination paperwork, plus a second recommendation letter from another individual. Late applications will not be accepted. Nominations will be carefully considered by an impartial selection committee.
The winner will be recognized with an award plaque at a special event in 2023. The nomination and induction process is facilitated by the Indian River High School Alumni Association. The nonprofit group formed in 2012 to connect alumni, while also supporting and promoting IRHS. Indian River High School Alumni Association meets monthly and always welcomes new members. Visit www.IRHSAlumni.com for more details.