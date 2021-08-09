The Social Science & Humanities Research Council of Canada has awarded the Thinking Through the Museum (TTTM) research network a seven-year, $2.5-million (Canadian, or about $2M U.S.) Partnership Grant for the project “Thinking Through the Museum: A Partnership Approach to Curating Difficult Knowledge in Public.”
TTTM’s activities will bring together international scholars, students, museum professionals, and community representatives from 20 museums, universities and NGOs in Canada, the Netherlands, Poland, South Africa and the U.S.
Informed by critical theory and lived experience, the TTTM team will produce exhibitions, public education tools, such as audio guides, participatory workshops, academic conferences, and a range of publications, which will analyze and creatively respond to elite institutions’ historic entanglements with colonial power and privilege.
Increasing demands on museums to work for social justice in light of the Black Lives Matter, Rhodes Must Fall and #MeToo movements, and Canada’s Truth & Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action, as well as the COVID-19 and refugee crises, are among the motivations for TTTM’s work.
Concordia University is the host institution for the partnership, which will be based at the Curating and Public Scholarship Lab. TTTM’s leadership consists of five scholars representing four Canadian universities: Shelley Ruth Butler (McGill), Angela Failler (University of Winnipeg), Heather Igloliorte and Erica Lehrer (Concordia University), and Monica Eileen Patterson (Carleton University).
The full list of team members and partner organizations can be found online at https://www.sshrc-crsh.gc.ca/results-resultats/recipients-recipiendaires/2020/pg-sp-eng.aspx. For information about upcoming events and resources, send an email to capsl@concordia.ca to be added to the TTTM mailing list.