The Indian River High School Marching Band and Choir will host their largest fundraiser of the year, drawing nearly 400 people to the Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Department’s fire hall on March 4 for an evening of bingo fun, an auction and sponsored prizes from local merchants.
The IR Band Boosters hope to exceed their prior record of $18,000 to pay for instruments, uniforms, and band and choral competitions.
“We are on a mission to bring band back!” said Andrew Carter, Boosters president, who is a scientist at Merck in Millsboro, working as a director in environment and safety. His daughter Nicole is a baritone saxophone player, and this is his second time as a band booster club officer.
“Band is a character-building activity,” noted Carter. “They become like family. In fact, Ms. Zecchin has coined the term ‘band family’ to talk about our kids,” he said of DeAna Zecchin, who teaches marching band, concert band and music appreciation at the high school. “Band is really a safe place for kids, and they can go to the band room and just breathe.”
The IRHS Marching Band will bring 92 people to Walt Disney World on March 30 to April 2 for an annual band trip, which this year takes them to the theme park. “We have 78 students in the band, nine chaperones, plus four or five teachers, including the faculty advisors.”
“Ms. Zecchin is incredible,” said Carter of Zecchin. “She gives up most of her free time to the band and dedicates herself to getting our kids to All-State auditions. Now she has to get them physically ready to march at Disney.”
Carter noted that Zecchin is also an Army Reservist and brings discipline to the band.
The proceeds from the Bingo Night are to help defray the costs of operations. There is also a $2,000 annual scholarship for an IR senior who plans to pursue a music degree in college.
“We sponsor the spring musical, send our band to parades, pay for buses and help with the community service including playing at special events in town,” noted Carter.
This year, the spring musical at IR is “Mama Mia,” and the music of the band Abba can be somewhat complicated for the concert band. The boosters pay for the music rights.
“Mama Mia will be very popular,” said the boosters president. “The show is March 17-18, and we pay for an accompanist to play and help the performers.”
The big-ticket items for the boosters’ are, of course, the instruments. Carter recalled that when he was treasurer of the IR Band Boosters in 2019, when his oldest daughter played in band, the organization purchased three and as many as five instruments, and some were the baritone saxophones. He said the saxophones alone can be $4,000 each for good quality instruments.
Zecchin has a “wish list” for instruments and equipment, said Carter, noting that the school district and the high school do provide instruments and purchased them for this school year. However, when school budgets are tight, the boosters step in.
“I also want to give strong shout-out to Ms. Carey who is our chorus director,” said Carter of Laura Carey. “She’s a winner and helps our kids earn All-State Chorus honors. The chorus is successful, and students can earn national music society honors. We have a chapter at IR. They last performed at the Bethany and other Christmas tree-lighting ceremonies.”
Tickets for the IR Band Boosters Bingo Night are nearly sold out. If interested, parents and the local community may contact irbandboosters@gmail.com for more information.