He is dreaming big.
And his highest hopes are coming into sharper focus.
Indian River High School boys’ soccer wunderkind Jordan Illian has verbally committed to play soccer for the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., which competes in the Southeastern Conference (SEC).
The multi-talented, high-scoring winger, who is comfortable performing everywhere on the pitch, put his Dagsboro school on the NCAA Division I map by declaring his intentions on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
“I am so excited to have verbally committed to USC,” said the resident of Millsboro, who will major in education. “The past two weeks have been very stressful, trying to make my final decision, but now I feel like a weight has been lifted from my shoulders.”
“I was very excited that a Division I program like the University of South Carolina showed interest in Jordan,” said Illian’s father, Chip Illian. “I have seen how hard Jordan has worked to meet the goals he has set for himself. To see his hard work pay off and having several Division I colleges see it, too, makes me incredibly proud and excited for the next chapter in his future.”
That chapter will begin with his senior year, in 2022, at Indian River High School as the school’s most talented soccer player ever. In three seasons, he has scored 51 goals and 134 points.
“With Jordan making a verbal commitment to a school like South Carolina, it shows how much hard work on the field and in the classroom can help you achieve,” said Indian River High School Athletic Director Todd Fuhrmann. “Jordan has been working his entire life for an opportunity like this, and so far, he has succeeded.”
“This commitment also raises awareness for other athletes from IRHS to see that goals can be accomplished if you work for them,” Fuhrmann added. “Jordan joins a long list of IR athletes who have made the commitment to play college sports, and helps to pave the way for future athletes to achieve the same goals.”
Nicknamed “the Energizer Bunny” by his mother, Tammy Illian, because “he never runs out of energy,” Jordan Illian seamlessly stepped right into the varsity-team fold as an IR freshman in 2019.
The 5-foot-9, 160-pound mass of unstoppable motion scored a team-leading 10 goals and 26 points that season. The Indians reached the state semifinals before falling 3-1 to Wilmington Friends to finish the season with a 13-4-1 record.
As a sophomore in 2020, he scored both goals in the Indians’ 2-1 DIAA Division II championship match against Newark Charter. It was the program’s third state title in eight seasons. Illian, who scored all three of IR’s goals in the semifinal and title game, was not voted onto the First Team All-State side, despite scoring a team high 19 goals and 52 points.
Last year, the Indians’ dream of a second straight DIAA flag ended in a 3-1 quarterfinal loss to Delmar. Illian, who finished the season with a team-high 22 goals and 56 points — both career highs — earned his second First Team All-State honor.
Illian can outrun just about every rival athlete, has an explosive, accurate left-footed shot that nearly always finds its way into the opponent’s goal, and is an expert passer with strong chips from the sideline into the rival’s defensive box.
“I’m thrilled with Jordan’s decision and his opportunity to play at USC,” said longtime lead assistant coach and first-year Indian River head coach Brandt Mais. “There is no one who deserves it more. He has worked harder, put in more time and loves the game. You could probably go to [River Soccer Club] any day of the week and see Jordan training to get better. Besides his work ethic, Jordan is always willing to learn and very coachable. He’s a great role model and example for the younger generation who have big dreams.”
“I can still remember my first session at River Soccer with Jordan when he was 7, and thinking, ‘Wow, this kid has potential,’” Mais added. “Now, a decade later, it’s his senior year, and it honestly makes me a little emotional. I’m so proud of Jordan and the soccer community that has helped him get there. This is truly amazing!”
The overseas experience
The seeds for this moment actually began taking root prior to Illian’s freshman year at IRHS.
That’s when Jordan accepted an invitation to study, train and play soccer for 12 days in Dundee, Scotland, in April of 2019, and to return overseas for nine more days in Manchester, England, in August 2019, to play against select English teams.
Both trips enabled Illian to expand his soccer IQ while living, breathing and eating the sport he so loves in a locale where deep traditions and intense training add luster to the competitive nature of soccer. Those overseas trips would also enable Illian to challenge himself in order to perform with and against students his own age who also strive to one day play at a higher level.
“I am so happy for Jordan, because he has worked extremely hard to be in this position as a Division I commit to South Carolina,” said Steve Kilby, the head coach at IR from the fall of 2008 to the spring of 2022. “I don’t know anyone who works harder. I remember Jordan coming out to the first-ever player development program at River Soccer, and you could see his energy back then as a little guy. He is definitely playing the correct sport for his energy level.”
Mais said he is also impressed with South Carolina’s strong soccer tradition.
“Their alumni include players like Josh Wolff” — who played in World Cup competition and set an MLS rookie scoring record while with the Chicago Fire, since broken by Damani Ralph — “and Clint Mathis,” who scored a goal at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, and played in the MLS for the MetroStars, scoring a league record five goals during a game in August 2000, said Mais. “It’s really exciting for Jordan and his local soccer community at River Soccer and Indian River High School to see him move up to that next level.”
Meeting Gamecocks assistant coach Alec Purdie
When his phone rang several months ago, Jordan Illian’s life suddenly changed. On the other end of the line was Alec Purdie, assistant coach for the University of South Carolina men’s soccer team. Illian’s heart skipped a beat when Perdie indicated that the Gamecocks were interested in him.
“Assistant Coach Purdie had scouted me at several of my ECNL [Elite Clubs National League] national college showcase tournaments with my Sporting Delaware team,” said Illian. “He reached out to me and expressed their interest in me playing for the Gamecocks. We stayed in contact, and he’s spoken to my family several times as well.
“I really relate to Coach Purdie, as he also played the same position, winger, at Indiana University. I value his feedback and feel he truly understands me as a player, my style of play and my mentality.”
“As a family, we had several Zoom calls with Coach Purdie before our official visit,” said Chip Illian. “Coach Purdie was very straightforward about his interest in having Jordan play for South Carolina. He was very helpful in providing information and answering any questions we had.”
The Illian family also received tremendous support from Fuhrmann and soccer head coaches Mais and Kilby, they said.
“Todd Furhman was instrumental in keeping Jordan healthy by helping him maintain his fitness goals and his recovery after a physical week of games and practices,” said Chip Illian. “Steve Kilby played a huge part of his developmental stage and understanding of the game as a coach, from youth soccer league and on to high school. Jordan attended several summer camps at River Soccer led by Brandt Mais, who has been very supportive and encouraging to Jordan during his high school career.” Each of them, he said, “continue to be a great asset to Indian River High athletes.”
Additional support was provided by Jordan’s Sporting Delaware travel team. His coach, Erik Temple, prepares his players to attend national events for exposure to large groups of college scouts.
“Coach Temple was very instrumental in helping Jordan narrow down his college choices and making his final decision,” said Chip Illian. “He spoke with the coaching staff at each college throughout the entire process. We had several meetings with Erik to discuss the pros and cons of each and to help Jordan have everything he needed to make his final decision.”
Jordan Illian originally considered six schools, before narrowing the field to two. After careful deliberation with his family, Illian chose USC over Campbell University, a Division I school located in Blues Creek, N.C., that competes in the Big South Conference.
“After taking my tour at USC, it just felt like home,” said Jordan. “I really liked the campus and all of its facilities. I enjoyed the time I spent with the team and the coaches. I watched their preseason game against Duke and just knew that’s where I wanted to play.”
Giving thanks to so many
Jordan peers out at the bodies of work that are his soccer and academic careers and achievements. He is extremely thankful to his travel and school soccer teammates, coaches, teachers, administrator, family members and friends “for all their support and for believing in me. My family is very close, and we always support one another in whatever we do,” said Illian. “I know my parents sacrificed a lot for me and provided money for me to play travel soccer and chase my dream.
“I have been playing travel soccer since I was 6 years old,” he added. “They have always said nothing is ever given to you, but you have to work hard and earn it. My sister,” he said of IR assistant girls’ softball coach Lauren, “is always on the road at all my games. My older brother Justin and his family, my grandmother, uncles, aunts and cousins always support me and cheer me on. I have some great friends that [support] me along the way. I am truly thankful for my family’s support and couldn’t have done it without them.”
Illian said he also appreciates his relationships with coaches Kilby and Mais.
“They have always supported and encouraged me.,” he said. “They have been a part of my soccer foundation and have provided training since I started at River Soccer club’s player development program. And Todd Fuhrmann has been a great help with my recovery after a week of practice or a hard game. He also provides me with workouts to help keep me in top condition.”
A great choice
Chip Illian said he and his family are thrilled with Jordan’s selection of the University of South Carolina.
“We feel that USC has great academics, a strong athletic program and a very dynamic coaching staff,” said Chip Illian. “As a parent, just seeing the campus and knowing all of the support programs they offer to students makes us feel better. We know that he will have all the resources to help him succeed.
As a former wrestling coach at Sussex Central High School, Chip Illian said, “I look at the USC coaching staff. [I see] the goals they have set for their team, the work ethic, and the training as being top notch. They have a very strong schedule and continue to train in the offseason. I was very impressed during our two-day visit with their support to the student-athletes’ health and well-being.”
Chip Illian paused a beat as his mind’s eye recalled a recent scene, a recent memory that a parent can relate to.
“Seeing the smile on Jordan’s face during his visit to South Carolina, and hearing how he talked about the campus, the team and the coaches assured me he made the right choice,” Chip Illian concluded.