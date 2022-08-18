Howard T. Ennis special-education school in Georgetown offers special services for students from across Sussex County, including physical therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy and access to education for those with special needs.
The Indian River School District, which oversees the school, has hired Lindsey Beauchamp, a doctor of physical therapy (DPT) — who previously served as the director of the Georgetown location of Pivot Physical Therapy and has worked in her field there for 13 years — as a full-time physical therapist (PT) for the Ennis school.
“I am honored to be serving the students and families of Howard T. Ennis,” said Beauchamp. “I have been part of this community and served the physical therapy needs of these children as a summer support team member, and just fell in love with them and the work.”
Melissa Kansak, principal of Howard T. Ennis, noted, “Physical therapy really impacts our students’ access to all other education. We have these services because of the vast nature and diversity of our student population. HTE works with Indian River schools, and services all of Sussex County as well. We are the system-wide location for severe mental-health services. We also offer autism classrooms.”
Kansak said the school serves more than 234 school-aged children who are also coming from John M. Clayton Elementary, Georgetown Middle School and Sussex Central High School and others. The Ennis program offers special education across the curriculum. Their focused educational services are provided to people from inside the IRSD and “sending districts” that have a demonstrated need for specialized educational support.
“All of our students qualify as kids with a disability, based on their needs,” said Kansak. “We offer specialty and exploratory classes, and also try to mainstream our students.”
Howard T. Ennis has maintained two physical therapists, and one of the PT assistants recently retired, making room to create the new position. Kansak and school officials were able to increase the role from a 10-month school year position to a full-time, 12-month therapy position.
“Lindsey has worked here in the summers as a contractual employee, and she was interested in serving our population,” said Kansak. “She’s a real member of our community and may have already seen some of our students in outpatient at her clinic. She knows the families here, and she loves the kids.”
“We were so happy to match the need with Lindsey,” said the principal. “Our staff has a love of each individual child.”