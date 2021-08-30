An after-school program called Enrichment of Hope, for students ages 12-18 who attend Selbyville Middle School, Southern Delaware School of the Arts or Indian River High School, will begin in the third week of September at the Hope Center, located on the campus of Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View.
The program — for which there is no tuition — is aimed at students who need extra help with schoolwork and life skills. Various physical activities will emphasize health and fitness. The program will include dinner and a message of hope, aimed at character-building. The pilot program this fall will be limited to approximately 15 students, so they can receive one-on-one help with homework and tutoring.
Enrichment of Hope will be held Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on days when the Indian River School District holds full-day sessions. Students will travel by school district buses from their respective schools to the Hope Center, located on Central Avenue, just west of Route 26. Transportation to the students’ homes will be provided, if needed.
To apply for the program, contact Christina Wilson at crashyouth@marinersbethel.org or Cheryl Carey at cmcarey201@gmail.com. For more information, contact Christina Wilson at (302) 539-9510.