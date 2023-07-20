Help with homework, basketball, pickleball and hearty snacks await Lord Baltimore Elementary School students in third to fifth grades who attend the Enrichment of Hope program. Planned for Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Hope Center, the program will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 12, and continue through the school year, until around Tuesday, May 30, said director Tiffany Kelley. Children will be dropped off by the school bus and returned home by church van.
There is no charge, but registration is required. Register at Lord Baltimore or by e-mailing to familyandyouth@marinersbethel.org.
Kelley said the plan is to eventually mentor students through high school, but more volunteers are needed. Anyone interested in volunteering can e-mail Cindy Van Horn at hopevolunteer782@gmail.com. A meeting for volunteers is planned from 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, at the Hope Center.
“We will be working on tutoring and doing homework with them, and we will have either a snack or meal at end of the day, depending on what the family prefers,” she said.
On the menu are soft pretzels, tacos, nachos, cheeseburgers, peanutbutter-and-jelly sandwiches, and a waffle made from tater tots in a waffle iron — a treat that always proves popular.
“There will be a message of hope. We will teach them life skills, from cooking to learning how to do laundry — anything that will help them in the future, because they don’t have home economics courses in school anymore, like cooking and woodshop,” she said.
Children will also play games, including basketball and pickleball, and play outdoors.
“The goal is to help kids feel confident with themselves on their personal lives or with higher academics. We want them to feel loved, to have a sense of family, and we know that sometimes in today’s world life can get hectic and family time gets pushed to the side. We want kids to feel like they have a safe place to come and be able to express any concerns or joys in their lives and have trusted adults who have Jesus in their forefront.
“Kids are dealing with a lot today,” she said. “There are a lot of abandonment issues. Some of them are being raised by their grandparents, aunts or uncles. Some of them are exposed to violence. We want them to feel they have their safe place so we can help families in our community,” said Kelley, who formerly worked for a social services department, investigating child abuse and neglect.
Children in third through fifth grades were especially impacted by COVID, so their academic needs are greater, she said.
“They didn’t have that start in school like most children do. They are struggling more than ever with academics. That is a huge need we want to address,” Kelley said.
A Dagsboro resident and mother of two with a degree in psychology, Kelley said the message of hope children will hear will be based on Bible verses and focus on struggles children face “so they can learn God allows them to overcome those fears and anxieties.”
“This program is important for both parents and children, to know their students have a safe place to go after school and that they are learning important life skills that are going to help them in the long run, as well as get help with their schoolwork. It’s not just them coming there and hanging out. We’re helping them become the best version of themselves,” Kelley said.