Delaware Secretary of Education Mark Holodick lived in Ocean View for about a year and half, when he was principal at a high school in Delmar. While living there, he was able to spend time with his brother, who lives off the Fred Hudson Road area near the Salt Pond community. He fondly recalled walking his dogs along James Farm as a local resident before moving to his next position as superintendent of the Brandywine School District for almost 12 years.
In 2022, he was named to lead the state’s Department of Education and thus inherited a problem with the drinking water in schools across the state, including in the Indian River School District.
Holodick said he plans to return to the area next month, to visit James Farm Ecological Preserve in January, and that he is meeting with new Executive Director of the Center for the Inland Bays (CIB) Christophe Tulou and the CIB outdoor education team.
The Delaware Department of Education announced this week it has hired Batta Environmental Associates of Newark to re-test all public water-line fixtures that initially tested positive for lead contamination and at all consumption points statewide. The drinking water consumption sources include three schools in the Indian River School District (IRSD): George Carver Education Center, Long Neck Elementary School and Millsboro Middle School.
“We are partnering with Batta, which is based in Newark, and they have a great reputation, based on the superintendents I have spoken with,” said Holodick. He said the project will cost between $1.2 and $1.5 million in state funding, which the governor has approved.
He confirmed that water sampling will be conducted over the next three months in every public school in the state.
“We will have accurate and timely data at every public school at the consumption point,” said Holodick.
Holodick noted that the department is really reclaiming the water-safety testing duties from the Delaware Department of Public Health, by hiring its own water-quality contractor. He also said he had just met with all of the superintendents of the public schools, including Indian River School District, to communicate his action plan.
“It is a hot-button issue, because the Department of Education in 2019 originally applied for a federal Water Infrastructure Improvement for the Nation (WIIN) Grant, and we moved forward with testing all schools using the WIIN grant funding,” said Holodick.
“We should have paused at that time because of COVID-19 in the schools,” he said. “DPH was so focused on COVID and supporting our schools and the districts, that it was not the right time,” he said, to be testing water lines. “Moving to virtual, cleaning classrooms, bringing people back, testing, vaccinations and these events” were the DPH priority, he added.
“This WIIN grant work may not have been the priority it should have been,” admitted Holodick. “We also experienced a lot of [staff] turnover, so there was an issue with communication and the timeliness of reporting to families.”
“Now we can do this testing at scale, for the entire school system, and that provides the foundation for all of our work moving forward,” he said. “It gives us valuable data that our 19 districts can use with their school boards and their facilities folks to move forward with short- and long-term projects.”
Holodick said the project includes not only lead remediation but also working with the EPA on new initiatives.
“I have learned an awful lot about ways in which we can be more proactive and things we can consider to get closest to the lowest level of lead in our water as possible,” he added.
Asked to comment on the fact that impacted Indian River schools have large Hispanic and less-advantaged populations, Holodick said: “The equity issue is very important to me. It is accepting that our under-served communities for far too long have been overlooked and are not as strongly considered. In terms of initiative like this one,” he said, the Department of Education “is conducting water sampling in every single school and every consumption point.”
“IRSD does a nice job of communications with its Hispanic families, and they will have a plan to address those kinds of things” as the new reports become available next spring.
“As we pivot over to communication with our LEA’s, it will be critically important to communicate with each school and with their unique student population. That could mean resources and documents in other languages, like Spanish, and we can utilize interpreters,” he said.
“The State will be sending out Connect5 phone messages to families, and Indian River already does send that to everyone” in their language, he said.
“We have to be transparent and communicative to all of our families. That [background] varies across the state, so we have to be cognizant,” he noted.
WIIN still provides the schools with funding for some of the initial remediation work. Batta will support giving schools recommendations on the best ways to remediate, he said.
“We are hopeful most of this will happen in a short time. We must be prepared for small, medium and large projects,” said Holodick. “It may be a multiple-pipe issue or the faucet itself. Batta will conduct this testing for Indian River School District,” starting in January. “When needed,” he said, the IRSD “could have follow-up testing.”
“There was a town hall meeting, and I was there, on Nov. 14,” said Holodick. “I certainly understand the concern, frustration and angst. It was warranted. I committed then that I would utilize this to create our plan, which has not been unveiled.”
“We will rebuild trust with our water sampling initiative.”
“The Department of Education needs to take the lead on this. It was our initial grant. I explained why I think we were delayed in communicating with our districts — but at the end of the day, it was our [federal] grant, and we have to own it,” said the cabinet secretary.
“We are right-sizing the WIIN grant and working with EPA while working with the governor to get state funding and our OMB,” he said. “This is a new initiative. We are applying all the requirements in the WIIN for the national grant, and while the EPA doesn’t approve our state funding, we have asked them to be a partner and they are willing to do so.”
“The State will fund us, and we don’t know the exact number of consumption points in every school,” he said. “This contract will be between $1.2 and $1.5 million for this project.”
“Sen. Tom Carper did reach out to the education department and provided some technical support when we decided to move forward,” he said of the grant and how to structure the bid.
“Once this water sampling is complete, and results are shared, the remediation will be under way,” said Holodick. “We have an opportunity as a state to be proactive or gaining additional federal dollars to be offering new water filling stations, updated water fountains, and modernize them.”
“Let’s find the positive and move forward once we regain the public trust,” he said.