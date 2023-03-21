Shelby Hoke of Millsboro was one of nearly 30 Lebanon Valley College physical therapy students who presented research at the American Physical Therapy Association Combined Sections Meeting in San Diego, Calif., in February.
Hoke, a graduate of Sussex Technical High School, is pursuing a doctorate in physical therapy. Hoke presented, “Association of Social Media, Anxiety, Aerobic Fitness and Resting Heart Rate Variability in College Students,” at the APTA Combined Sections Meeting in San Diego, Calif., in February. The group presented in the Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Section, Poster Presentation category.
