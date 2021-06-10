Christine Hogsten never aspired to be a teacher. During Hogsten’s childhood, her father served in the military, which led to her family relocating five different times. Due to the constant moving between schools, she struggled to fit in.
After 22 years of teaching, Hogsten has taught students with many different backgrounds. She was recently named Teacher of the Year for 2021-2022 at Phillip C. Showell Elementary School.
Hogsten teaches kindergarten, and every day, she said, the students inspire her with their excitement to learn. Each student learns uniquely, she said, and she uses various strategies to help them adjust to their first-year of school.
“Some kids are ready to read. Some kids can’t even hold a pencil. You kind of have to meet them where they are and set up the environment so they feel comfortable,” said Hogsten. “If they like music, then give them music to help them learn sight-words. If they like art, draw a picture, and start with labeling it and then writing a sentence about it, then writing five to six sentences if they’re ready.”
While attending the University of Delaware, Hogsten did not have a specific career path in mind. She took basic college classes as a freshman, but she discovered that she loved working with younger children at the University of Delaware Lab School.
“So they have a lab school, and that was the first time I had ever been in the Early Childhood Family Studies building. When I walked in there, it was just what I needed to do,” said Hogsten. “It was 4-year-olds. There were 2-year-olds. There was kindergarten. And I never had any other teachers in my family. Something made me gravitate toward that degree.”
Hogsten said her students have made her want to continue teaching. She has impacted their lives, but, in return, the kids at Phillip C. Showell Elementary have done the same to her. She said she believes that teaching a different age group would be more difficult.
The kids come in with enthusiasm every year, and that makes her job easier, she said.
“They just say the funniest things that keep me laughing. I see hope in them, like this is their first experience,” said Hogsten. “There are some behaviors, but they’re not doing it on purpose. They are truly excited about school; they just need to be trained. That excitement, I think, is what keeps me going and helps me be a good teacher, because they just bring it out.”
During a difficult school year because of COVID-19, she still found a way to help her students learn and adapt to a new learning environment.
“They’re so grateful to have a dedicated teacher to help their students through an extremely difficult first year of school,” said one colleague. Being a new student in elementary school can be frightening, but Hogsten’s teaching style makes kids feel comfortable. “Her love and passion for teaching is evident in her kind and caring nature, and makes her a perfect candidate to welcome new learners into our school.”
Hogsten’s childhood experience with relocating made it difficult for her to step outside her comfort zone. She never wants her students to experience the difficulty that she faced.
Her goal is to help children feel at home and confident with this new adventure.
“Just have them feel comfortable, confident, and know what their strengths are.”
Hogsten said she is glad to work at a school that has a tight-knit, diverse community.
“I think that’s what makes it special. We all look different; we all talk differently. That’s what kept me here. I call it a calling. I think I was meant to be here, because making them comfortable is key.”
Hogsten’s life has changed significantly since she became teacher. She was shy at the start of her career, but now, she said, she always feels comfortable in the classroom.
“I was needed by others, but like I needed it. I needed a place where I felt comfortable being shy, and this place has just helped me with that,” said Hogsten. “I’m a completely different person than I was 20 years ago, and I think it has a lot to do with working here.”