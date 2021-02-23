The Village Improvement Association (VIA) of Rehoboth Beach, a member of General Federation of Women’s Club (GFWC), presents the Mildred Gray scholarship each year to students at the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare.
The students must be Sussex County residents and must have at least a B average in their nursing courses.
This year’s recipients of the VIA scholarship are first-year nursing students Madison Hoehn of Dagsboro and Francesca Holmes of Harbeson.
Carole Suchanek, VIA president, presented the scholarships and expressed the VIA’s support of the School of Nursing and its future graduates. The VIA’s fundraising abilities were limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the group still supported the School of Nursing’s students.
The Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare is the only hospital-based nursing program in Delaware and is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN). The diploma in professional nursing is awarded at the completion of the curriculum, qualifying graduates to be eligible for National Council of State Boards of Nursing NCLEX examination, leading to licensure as a registered nurse.
Beebe graduates consistently have high NCLEX pass rates. The School of Nursing graduating class of 2020 recently achieved a pass rate of 100 percent, and the school was named the No. 1 nursing school in Delaware by RegisteredNursing.org. For more information on the School of Nursing, go to www.beebehealthcare.org/school-nursing.