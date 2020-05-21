Casey R. Hitchens of Frankford, a senior majoring in environmental science, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Bridgewater College, as announced by Dr. Leona A. Sevick, provost and vice president for academic affairs.
Students on the Dean’s List have attained a 3.4 or better grade point average of a possible 4.0.
Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,800 undergraduate students.