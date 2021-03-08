The I Could Do Great Things Foundation, founded in 2009 by Stuart M. Grant and Suzanne B. Grant, recently announced that applications are open for the sixth annual Beau Biden Memorial Scholarship, in memory of the late Beau Biden.
The scholarship, in the amount of $10,000, will be given to a Delaware high school senior who plans to continue his or her education at a university of his or her choice, and who embodies the virtues of Beau Biden.
“Beau Biden was a selfless man who exhibited qualities of leadership, community, civility, respect, and a strong moral compass,” representatives said.
The announcement and application are available on the I Could Do Great Things Foundation website at https://icoulddogreatthings.org/beau-biden-scholarship/.
The I Could Do Great Things Foundation was created with the belief that there are lots of young people who could do Great Things if only they had the financial wherewithal to fund those ideas. The Beau Biden Memorial Scholarship seeks to support a student pursuing college who reflects the qualities of our dear friend Beau. Over the past five years, the foundation has awarded $102,000 in scholarships.
Applications are due by March 31, and interviews will be held for the finalists in April. The winners will be announced in late April. Applications can be sent by mail to P.O. Box 4406, Greenville, DE 19807 or emailed to info@icoulddogreathings.com.