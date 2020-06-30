The application period for the next student member on the Delaware State Board of Education is now open.
The governor annually appoints one non-voting member who, at the time of the appointment, in the next school year is or will be an 11th or 12th grade student at a public school in the state. The application for this position was postponed in March due to COVID-19. The application has been re-opened with a deadline of Friday, July 10. Application requirements and information can be found below and in the application packet.
Applicants for the student board member position must meet the following requirements:
• Delaware resident;
• 11th or 12th grade student during the 2020-2021 school year;
• Attend a public school located in the state of Delaware;
• Committed to ensuring quality education for Delaware students;
• In good academic and attendance standing and eligible to participate in extra-curricular activities within their school district;
• Recommended by school staff;
• Ability to provide their own transportation to and attend monthly State Board meetings held during this time period. Meetings are usually held at 5 p.m. and last approximately two to three hours. Meeting locations rotate throughout the State of Delaware. At some times during this Board term, it is possible that meetings may be held electronically, in accordance with the governor’s State of Emergency or as allowed by State Code. A proposed schedule can be found online at https://www.doe.k12.de.us/Page/1651.
The student must submit a full application, including: an application form, confirmation of eligibility form, résumé and answers to essay prompts by 5 p.m. on Friday, July 10.
Note: If a complete application was submitted prior to March 20, no additional action is needed.
Questions about the application process should be directed to sbestudentapplication@delaware.gov. Questions about the State Board of Education may be directed to me at jenna.ahner@sbe.k12.de.us or (302) 735-4010.