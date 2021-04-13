Distinguished Young Women is a non-profit organization that provides college scholarships and personal-growth opportunities to young women who are looking to go to college. Specifically, the program focuses on the three areas of scholarship, leadership, and talent.
The program for Delaware, which will be held at Possum Point Theater in Georgetown, is coming up in August for the Class of 2022. The four-day program includes workshops to help girls build life skills, such as job interviewing and public speaking.
They also make more than $1 billion in scholarships available nationally to participants each year, and there are colleges that even offer scholarships to young women just for participating.
“Whether they win a scholarship or not, every girl walks away with new skills that will serve her well after graduation,” DYW of Delaware Chairman Aimee Parker said.
Participation is free. For more information, call (302) 542-2065 or e-mail Delaware@DistinguishedYW.org. Information is also available on the website at www.DistinguishedYW.org.
Interested junior girls should contact DYW or fill out an application on the website as soon as possible, but no later than May 15.