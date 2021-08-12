An upcoming community event will not only provide important health information for area families but will also honor a beloved community member.
The Laura Madara Health Fair is set for Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company. It is a fitting way to honor Madara, according to organizer Mike Lowe, senior instructor for the Delaware State Fire School, one of the many organizations touched by Madara’s lifetime of community service.
Madara, who died in April while working an accident scene as a member of the Selbyville company’s fire police, was also president of the SVFC Ladies Auxiliary. In addition, she was involved with 4H Club and was a culinary judge at the Delaware State Fair. She also worked with the Safe Kids Coalition, according to Lowe.
The Safe Kids Coalition has held a health fair at the Lowe’s home improvement store in Rehoboth Beach for many years, with the exception of last year, when it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lowe said that, when thoughts of bringing back the Safe Kids Coalition-sponsored health fair first came up, connecting it to Madara’s memory seemed a natural thing to do.
“Laura was a big part of the Coalition,” he said.
He recalled an initial meeting with Selbyville fire company officials, including Madara’s father, Kenneth.
“He followed me to the parking lot” after the meeting, he was so enthused by the idea, Lowe said.
Knowing that the fire company and Madara’s family were “totally on board” with the idea was all Lowe needed to move forward with plans for the event, he said. Sponsors, including BayHealth, Beebe Healthcare, TidalHealth, the Delaware Department of Transportation, Delaware State Police, Sussex County and Kent County EMS, A.I. duPont Hospital for Children, the Selbyville Police Department, the Indian River School District and others soon signed on to be part of it.
In addition to helpful information for families, the fair will feature demonstrations the whole family can enjoy, including an appearance by a Delaware State Fire School “arson dog,” Lowe said. There will also be free car-seat checks provided, as well as water-safety demonstrations.
The back-to-school theme will be a highlight of the entire event, with a central activity to encourage children to take part. Children who complete a special “bingo” card by visiting all the booths listed on it will be able to go home with a backpack stocked with school supplies, Lowe said.
The Laura Madara Back to School Health Fair will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The rain date will be Sept. 11.
Anyone wishing to help by donating school supplies for the backpack giveaway can call Mike Lowe at (302) 739-4773 or email him at Michael.lowe@delaware.gov.