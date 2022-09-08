Selbyville Police Chief Brian Wilson is asking motorists to drive carefully as children head back to school on the day after Labor Day.
“Keep an eye out for buses and children, and be prepared for additional traffic,” Wilson told the Coastal Point this week.
Constables will be in each school in the town, and the Selbyville Police Department has one school resource officer who floats among all of the schools, Wilson said.
Just in time for the start of another school year, on Saturday, Aug. 27, children attending the Second Annual Laura Madara Back to School Health Fair at the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company fire hall received school supplies, free of charge.
“As far as our police department, we handed out backpacks, pencils, crayons, water bottles, notebooks. What we had left over, we dropped off at Showell Elementary School for teachers to hand out. We had a good turnout from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and wonderful weather,” Wilson said.
Booths were set up inside the fire hall, with information about staying healthy and where help is available.
The event was named for Madara, who was president of the SVFC Ladies’ Auxiliary and a member of the fire police. She died in April 2021, after being hit by a Selbyville fire-police truck while she was at the scene of a vehicle accident. At the time, Delaware State Police said, a fire-police truck was on Polly Branch Road — there to control traffic after another accident. The driver put the truck in reverse, and it accidentally struck Madara, who was standing behind it, police said.
In addition to the health fair, a scholarship was also created to honor Madara. The Laura Madara First Responder Endowed Scholarship is intended to support Sussex County women who are interested in becoming volunteer first-responders. Female students in the emergency medical technician basic certification course, or who are taking courses in the criminal justice, emergency medical technician, homeland security and emergency management or law enforcement programs at Delaware Tech, are eligible to apply.
WSFS Bank sponsors 2022 Stars & Stripes event
WSFS Bank representatives presented a check to the Greater Millsboro Chamber of Commerce in April for $5,000 as a Firecracker Level Sponsor of the Stars & Stripes fireworks event that was held on June 25.