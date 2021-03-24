Delaware Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long is set to chair a panel of early-childhood stakeholders in support of the Delaware Department of Education’s newly created Early Childhood Support Team — which includes the Office of Early Learning (OEL), and Office of Childcare Licensing (OCCL), which relocated to the department from another state agency.
The process convened with support from the Hunt Institute — a North Carolina-based education policy thinktank — which will assist with the recent transition of OCCL.
The effort to consolidate Delaware’s early-childhood programming and governance has been a priority for the Carney administration and supported by advocates and leaders from across Delaware, Hall-Long said. In October, Gov. John Carney joined with Department of Education leaders to announce the hiring of Yvette Sanchez Fuentes in the role of Associate Secretary for Early Childhood Support.
“Our hope is that by bringing the oversight of these programs together we can not only achieve greater efficiency and alignment, but also create a stronger set of supports for Delaware’s young children, families and preschool providers,” explained Hall- Long. “I’m grateful for the support of the Hunt Institute and confident that a strong stakeholder feedback process will help Associate Secretary Sanchez Fuentes in guiding the newly expanded work of her office.”
“The consolidation of services into one department not only makes it easier for childcare providers and families to navigate the informational system and find supports but also helps educators better coordinate between early childhood and K12 services,” said Secretary of Education Susan Bunting. “This alignment helps us support a consistent birth-to-high-school-graduation continuum.”
The committee, which includes state lawmakers, agency leaders, early-childhood providers and representatives of Delaware’s business community, will meet virtually between March and June this year. The Hunt Institute has recently supported similar early-childhood governance transitions in New Mexico, Alabama and Missouri.
“Particularly at points of major transition, the opportunity to bring key stakeholders together to advise the process is a tremendous asset to incoming leaders,” said Javaid Siddiqi, president and CEO of the Hunt Institute. “We’re so pleased to be able to offer our support to Delaware and the committee.”
“The early years form the foundation for positive lifelong learning in shaping how successful children are in school and later in life. In partnership with the Hunt Institute, Delaware is poised to implement an innovative governance strategy that includes equity, two-generation support and workforce improvements,” said Sanchez-Fuentes.
“The organization of an Early Childhood Learning Committee is our state’s action — recognition of the importance of early learning instruction to our most vulnerable population. This committee must put into action the learning opportunities that our children have the right to be provided. There should be no question about the necessity and viability of this action,” said Beatrice “Bebe” Coker, community and education activist.
“The Delaware State Educators Association (DSEA) is grateful to be a part of this opportunity to shape the future of early-childhood education in Delaware. This will create a robust conversation to strengthen private and public partnerships, expand opportunities for all children and families and set children on a path to lifelong learning and success,” said Stephanie Ingram, president of DSEA.
Across four monthly meetings, the committee will hear from national leaders, explore best practices, and provide the Department feedback on goals, outcome measures, and the operationalization of a recent state strategic plan for early learning.