Cedar Crest College this week announced the graduation of its Class of 2020, including Guadalupe Guzman of Selbyville, who graduated with a degree in public health.
The graduation was celebrated virtually this year, by providing students with a message from President Elizabeth Meade, posting online pictures and creating a website dedicated to the graduates. The website can be found at https://www.cedarcrest.edu/may9/index.shtm. Hundreds of undergraduate and graduate students graduated.
Located in Allentown, Pa., and founded in 1867, Cedar Crest currently enrolls approximately 1,700 students-full-time, part-time and graduate-in more than 50 fields of study.