The Indian River School District broke ground recently on a new $148 million high school to meet the expanding needs of the region. The new facility will link to the old Sussex Central High School, creating a junior-senior high school complex in Georgetown along Patriot’s Way.
IRSD Superintendent Jay F. Owens took the first step to start the capital construction project by thanking voters, Board of Education members and public officials for making the funding possible. The current Sussex Central High School was built in 2004, just 18 years ago, meaning a child born that year in the school district might be graduating this year from the current public school.
“I am a proud alum of the Class of 1996,” declared Owens during the dedication ceremony. “I am so happy to be able to open this new high school, though it has not been that long since we opened here, in 2004. We are keeping pace with growth.”
“We are excited to begin the building process,” said Owens. “Welcome to the future home of Sussex Central High School.”
The building will be 300,000 square feet in size and will serve 2,200 students.
A bridge and walkway will connect the new SCHS to the old building, creating a middle school from the former high school facility. Millsboro Middle School (MMS) will be relocated to the current high school building, and the old MMS building will become a new elementary school — creating space for young families moving to the Georgetown-Millsboro area.
Bradley Layfield, principal of SCHS, said, “Millsboro and Georgetown will truly be united” within the school district, as SCHS will now be the largest school complex. A proud 1998 graduate of Sussex Central High School, Layfield said that the Class of 2026 will be the first graduating class attending all four years of high school at the new facility.
Carl Krienen, a chief architect for the SCHS project from ABHA Architects, said, “Sussex Central will become the flagship of the entire district with a state-of-the-art high school.”
He said the construction will allow improvements for both the middle school and the senior high school.
“We will be back here cutting the ribbon a few summers from now,” said Krienen.
Brad Cowen, vice president of operations for Richard Y. Johnson & Son, the general contractor, also talked about the significance of the new high school.
“This will be one of the largest school complexes in Sussex County and our state,” he said. “In less than 20 years, we have now grown so much as to have a high school of this size.”
Owens thanked the Sussex Central High School staff members for their vision and flexibility, and applauded Layfield’s leadership.
“The staff has been involved in the development of this project from the beginning. Staff has been prepared and efficient, and we were all so impressed with you.”
Owens also called for applause for Joseph W. Booth, IRSD supervisor of building and grounds, for his hard work during the bid process and his efforts during the pre-construction planning.
State Rep. Ronald Gray (R-38th) was on-site to make sure the shovels were ready for the actual ceremonial groundbreaking. Gray said he was pleased to co-sponsor Delaware House Bill 310, signed last February, to provide the initial bond to get construction under way.
The funding of $13.5 million will permit the RYJ construction team to begin site work and initial construction, though it represents less than 10 percent of the total price tag. The IRSD will need to pay $5.8 million of that downpayment amount, or 40 percent, during this initial phase of work.
State Sen. Brian W. Pettyjohn (Georgetown) worked closely with Gray to ensure the funding appropriations passed the Delaware General Assembly and Senate. He said school funding was what the local residents elected them to accomplish. Earlier this summer, he introduced the Omnibus School Safety Fund Act to pay for additional in-school safety measures and school safety officer programs.
Other members of the IRSD Board of Education attending the groundbreaking included Donald G. Hattier, Derek E. Cathall, Gerald T. Peden and IRSD Board of Education President Rodney Layfield.