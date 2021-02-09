The Preceptor Omega Beta Sigma Phi Sorority Chapter this spring will be granting the 25th annual Howard D. Grise Memorial Scholarship to a qualified high school graduate. Candidates must reside in the Indian River High School attendance area and demonstrate a commitment to the community through volunteerism.
Applications may be obtained from Indian River High School or Sussex Technical High School guidance counselors, by email at udmomx3@mchsi.com or by calling (302) 537-6558. The application deadline is April 12.