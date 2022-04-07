As part of a curriculum enhancement program, John M. Clayton Elementary School is engaging with Healthy Foods for Healthy Kids to expand science programming with “hands-on” gardening experience. Over the past few weeks, JMC faculty, volunteers and staff members of Healthy Foods for Healthy Kids have built out 16 garden beds, and a tool and work shed to start a school garden program this week from “seed to table” planting and harvesting.
The classes begin this week for kindergarten through fifth-grade enrichment.
JMC partnered with Healthy Foods for Healthy Kids to build two rows of eight garden beds each. All of the JMC students will have a hand in tending to the garden each spring and fall, beginning with in-school training. Every grade level will have its own task and lessons. At the end of each growing season, kids will harvest their crops and the nutrition staff at JMC will prepare the fresh vegetables for students to experience.
Jen Cipolla has been working for Healthy Foods for Healthy Kids since May 2019. As the program manager, she said, she enjoys working with children, teaching them new skills and watching their curiosity bloom as they plant gardens and try new vegetables. She has incorporated her teaching experience into how she interacts with students and teachers at Partner Schools. Cipolla has a master’s degree in environmental engineering and a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.
“Every year we work within 41 schools,” she noted, including Phillip C. Showell Elementary School in Selbyville, “and we teach 14,000 students about nature and the earth. The first gardening lesson is on Thursday this week, with a rain day of Friday, at JMC. As ‘The First State school garden expert,’ we help teachers with hands-on gardening activities and classroom lessons that support Delaware learning standards.”
All Healthy Foods for Healthy Kids programming is based on Delaware’s Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS), which are learning standards for what students should know, by grade level, and what they should be able to achieve.
For example, kindergarten students learn about weather, sunlight and soil composition. First-graders learn about light and the solar system, and how seasons change. Second-graders learn about water and how plants and organisms live. The third grade learns about the physical world and the relationship between organisms. The fourth grade learns about plants, organism structures, and sources of energy. Fifth-graders learn about energy, matter and how that ties together sun and light, as well as chemical changes (such as photosynthesis).
“The fifth-graders will also be taking the second harvest from the garden plots and will compost and clean the whole garden,” said Cipolla. “Every student has a hand in the garden.”
The Healthy Food for Healthy Kids program is funded by grants including from the Delaware Department of Agriculture and the Longwood Foundation in Delaware.
Healthy Foods for Healthy Kids will work with JMC nutritional staff as well as Indian River School District Nutrition Services to offer suggestions on preparing the veggies.
“The nutrition staff makes sure it all works together,” said Cipolla. “They have a say in our harvest from the beginning. Nutrition staff can make a stir fry, a salad or serve raw vegetables with dips so the children can experience the fruits of their harvest.”
“I love my job teaching,” said Cipolla. “I am an environmental engineer by training. I was looking for a non-profit and I like teaching kids. They are learning to grow food, which is a lifelong lesson for them.”
She also noted the potential positive health impacts from the project.
“Studies have shown school gardening positively impacts a number of physical and mental health outcomes, including reducing stress and anxiety, boosting self-confidence and increasing cognitive function,” she said. “We know that when our students are growing in the garden, they are growing in all aspects for their overall well-being.
“We are also proud to say that the program is inclusive of every student, regardless of ability. We know the value our ‘Education Cultivation’ brings to schools, like JMC and Showell, and want that knowledge to be passed to every student.”
Asked if her environmental engineering degree comes in handy, Cipolla said, “You imagine trying to distribute seeds to over 40 kindergarten students and get them in the ground!”