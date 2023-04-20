The Indian River High School Alumni Association next month will induct two alumni into its Hall of Fame for their service to the community. One is from the Class of 1973, and the other is from the Class of 1992. And while nearly 20 years separate the two inductees, it is their focus on serving state and country first that brought them into the IRHS fold for recognition of their lifetime achievements.
Ronald E. Gray, who is a state representative (R-38th), is being inducted 50 years after his 1973 graduation year. He grew up in Fenwick Island and helped with his family’s real estate and development business. Gray attended the University of Delaware, earning a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and completed a master’s degree at Indiana University two years later. He started a civil engineering business in 1992 and continues to run that firm.
Gray is also active with Lower Sussex Little League, the IRHS Soccer Boosters and other charities. He has been married to his wife, Candi, for more than 40 years, and they have three children, who are all graduates of IRHS.
Col. Anita West-Werner is a 1992 graduate of IRHS. She also graduated from the University of Delaware and after graduation enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. She entered as a second lieutenant, a commissioned officer, and earned her pilot wings. West-Werner served more than 25 years in the USAF Airlift Wing, continuing her education and advancing in leadership roles to colonel. She is presently the “team chief” as an advisor to generals through the Air Force Crisis Action Team.
West-Werner took her “final flight,” completing her active duty in June 2022 at Dover Air Force Base with the 512th Operations Group Airlift Wing. She also works with the public as a liaison with United Airlines. She is married with a child who is a freshman at IRHS and a second child who is in seventh grade at Selbyville Middle School.
The formal induction ceremony will be held May 17, when the honorees will be able to tell their inspirational stories to current IRHS seniors.
At the ninth annual Beef & Brew fundraising event, held last Saturday at the packed Frankford Volunteer Fire Company fire hall, IRSD Administrator Bennett Murray made the early announcements of the Hall of Fame inductees. Murray told the crowd of 200 alumni and guests that the alumni association has raised a total of $50,000 in scholarships for IRHS students and provided more than $10,000 in college funding last year.
The deadline for college scholarship applications is April 21.
“We only pick the best of the best,” said Murray of the Hall of Fame. “Some years, like this year, we have five or six competitive applications, and other years maybe fewer numbers apply. It is hard to select, because all of the applicants are worthy alumni. If you don’t get selected one year, it may mean a short wait, or you can re-apply for Hall of Fame membership later.”
Candi Gray said of her husband’s achievements, “I know this is quite an honor for Ron. He is really touched by it. I am happy for him.”
“He works harder than any person I know, and it is my luck to have been married to him all these years,” said Mrs. Gray. “With all the things he learned at Indian River High School and from his family, he became used to helping others. This award is just the icing on the cake and validates all the work you have done over the years. It’s a very nice thing, and he is quite lucky to know everyone with whom he grew up.”
The Beef & Brew event’s major sponsors included Banks Wines & Spirits, WSFS Bank and the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company. The FVFC ladies’ auxiliary provided the food, and a raffle and silent auction were also hosted to raise scholarship money.
In addition to the $50,000 in total scholarship funding, the IRHSAA has provided books and materials for the high school library, created the Hall of Fame program and glass award case, and built signage in the front and back of IRHS. The alumni provide students with keychains and other school spirit packages.