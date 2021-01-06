The Carl M. Freeman Foundation announced this week the opening of a new one-time grant opportunity for Sussex County public school teachers. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the changes and difficulties local schools have experienced, the foundation’s Board of Trustees said they want to celebrate the good work being done by local educators and fund needs and projects they and their schools feel would support their students most.
The grant cycle for application opened on Jan. 6, and applications are due by Jan. 25. A brief application, budget plan and a recommendation form signed by a school administer are required to apply. Teachers can apply by visiting the Carl M. Freeman Foundation’s grant portal at https://carlmfreemanfdn.smapply.io/. Those with questions may contact Lindsay Richard at (302) 483-7639 or lindsay@freemanfoundation.org. Winners will be announced in mid-February. All grant awards will be sent to the school administration and designated for the proposed project.
“We realize 2020 was an incredibly difficult year for so many and our education system has experienced so much change,” said Patti Grimes, executive director of the Carl M. Freeman Foundation. “Our Board of Trustees want to support those who can directly affect change and support the students in our community.”
The one-time grant opportunity will utilize an advisory board composed entirely of employees of the Carl M. Freeman Foundation, Joshua M. Freeman Foundation and Carl M. Freeman Companies. Advisory board members will evaluate the applications and recommend where funding should be awarded based on the needs and projects submitted.
Visit carlmfreemanfoundation.org for more information about the Carl M. Freeman Foundation.