Sonia De Los Santos is a music educator and Grammy-nominated recording artist in Latin music who last week toured Indian River School District schools in-person, along with her instrumental partner, to bring to local students some arts education with a special Latina flair.
Alyson Cunningham, regional marketing manager for the Freeman Arts Pavilion, said she is very pleased to have in-person arts programming back in the schools.
“We have been doing the in-person programming this week, and it’s just wonderful,” said Cunningham. “Sonia is a Grammy nominee for Latin performance art, and she brought an interactive music program for our students that is bilingual.”
The Freeman Arts Pavilion, a program of the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, returned to in-person arts education programming with 10 performances by De Los Santos on May 16-20. They have partnered with four Delaware school districts to present a live performance by the Latin Grammy nominated singer/songwriter.
The music educator and performers visited Phillip C. Showell Elementary School in Selbyville, where she taught third- and fourth-graders. Sinuhe Patilla-Isunza is her partner on this tour, and teaches kalimba, salsa and samba music. He is a Mexican heritage musician, dancer and researcher.
“The children were a very enthusiastic audience and the best we had so far,” said De Los Santos of the Showell students. “For us, it’s great to reach communities, and it helps for everybody to hear the Latin music. We work in communities where the first language is not always English. We are all learning from each other, and that is the beauty of sharing.”
“We travel all across the country and do a lot of school residencies, and also perform in theaters,” said De Los Santos, who earned a Latin Grammy nomination for her second album, in 2019, called “Alegria!”
“It was great to be recognized by our peers in the recording academy,” she said.
Freeman Arts Pavilion partner schools hosting the duo included North Georgetown Elementary, Phillip C. Showell Elementary, Southern Delaware School of the Arts, Cape Henlopen High School (some Cape Henlopen elementary school students were able to attend, with second- and third-graders bused over to the high school); Seaford Middle School (Seaford-area elementary school students also attended); and the Morris (Evelyn I.) Early Childhood Center.