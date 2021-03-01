In a move designed to expand its offerings to more students, a local mentorship program has partnered with a powerhouse in food-service training.
Give Something Back (Give Back), a mentorship program that helps students achieve their post-secondary education goals, recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Delaware Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (DRAEF) to partner with their ProStart program. Give Back will co-enroll eligible ProStart participants to guide them through post-secondary readiness, providing full tuition for community college and trade schools.
Together, Give Back and Delaware ProStart will be able to provide interested students with new career pathways that do not necessarily require four-year college degrees. By leveraging the state’s 2,000 eateries, ProStart connects high school students to on-the-job experience in restaurants and provides the opportunity to earn valuable certifications and credentials within the foodservice and hospitality industries.
“Give Back already has a strong presence in Delaware, with about 130 students in their scholarship and mentoring program. We have a lot of students in the same schools, and we are excited to join forces to help more of our 3,000+ students succeed,” said Raelynn Grogan, director of education for DRAEF.
Darrell Edmonds, director of Give Back’s Mid-Atlantic region added, “We are looking to grow our program significantly in the state, and ProStart is a great partner for us. Our focus is on students who have been in foster care, have incarcerated parents or who have been homeless. These kids need help finding the pathway through high school and to a good career. ProStart helps provide that during high school, and we can help them get additional education after high school.”
Give Back typically provides academic mentoring, social guidance and support services for students — all with an expected family contribution of $0. More than 90 percent of Give Back scholars have graduated from college within four years. Among the college graduates, 100 percent are employed. The partnership with ProStart, they said, will enable them to serve new populations of students in Delaware, and if successful, may open up the opportunity for additional partnerships to expand their services further.
“Foster kids and children of incarcerated parents are the least likely of all students to get a degree or certificate after high school,” noted Bob Carr, founder of Give Back. “There is money available for these students to get an education, but by the time they get to college age, they have already given up on the idea. We are excited to work with ProStart because they can help us get in front of more of the kids who we can help, and their career training focus is fantastic for these students.”
Give Something Back is a national organization that provides mentoring, support services and financial guidance to students without the means to attend college, with a focus on students who have faced economic hardship and other adversities. Give Back scholars participate in programming throughout high school to prepare for post-secondary education. Learn more at giveback.ngo.
ProStart is a nationwide two-year industry-written curriculum for high school students reaching 21 high schools in Delaware. It is designed to teach high school students culinary and management skills needed for a career in the restaurant and food-service industry. ProStart students earn industry certifications and 400 hours of paid work experience in area restaurants and foodservice establishments.
Delaware ProStart, sponsored by the Delaware Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, works with hundreds of students across Delaware so they can pursue certifications at both Delaware State University and Delaware Technical Community College after completing their ProStart high school curriculum and work hours. Post-secondary programs include ServSafe manager certifications, internships, culinarian certificates, and associates’ and bachelors’ degrees in hospitality and tourism management. Articulation agreements with the University of Delaware allow associates’ degree students to continue onto a bachelors’ degree as well. Learn more at delawarerestaurant.org/education/prostart.