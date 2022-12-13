The holiday season can be stressful as shoppers search for the perfect present. Opening a DE529 Education Savings Plan account or contributing to an already existing account lets people not only cross a gift off of their list but provide for the future as well.
“There’s no getting caught up in the frenzy of shopping malls and you won’t have to deal with supply chain issues when you give the gift of investing in a loved one’s future,” said Delaware State Treasurer Colleen Davis. “Saving for college never goes out of style like trendy fashion, so why not save instead of spending?”
According to the College Savings Plans Network, more than $412 billion are being set aside all over the country for education expenses. In Delaware, $40.6 million were held in DE529 accounts as of the end of the third quarter of 2022.
The DE529 Education Savings Plan can make it easy and affordable to plan ahead for the cost of higher education at colleges and universities, technical and community colleges, trade schools, and many other post-secondary education programs. Sponsored by the State of Delaware and managed by Fidelity Investments, DE529 provides tax-advantaged accounts designed to help parents, grandparents and others pay for higher education expenses.
“You won’t pay any taxes on your money as it grows,” said Davis. “Plus, withdrawals for qualified higher education expenses, like tuition, fees and books, are federal and Delaware income tax-free.”
Opening a new DE529 account for a child younger than 5 makes the gift even bigger this year. “First State, First Steps” is an incentive program providing a $100 contribution to a DE529 Education Savings Plan account as long as the beneficiary is a Delaware resident and the initial investment in the account is at least $100.
To learn more, visit 529.delaware.gov.