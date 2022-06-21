Flagler College announced this week that Olivia Garvey of Selbyville had graduated from the college with a bachelor’s degree in strategic communication/PR on Monday, May 9, at its spring commencement ceremony.
In all, 546 undergraduate degrees were awarded during the ceremony, which was held in the St. Augustine Amphitheatre.
Flagler College offers 32 majors, 44 minors and two-pre professional programs to approximately 2,500 students. It is located in St. Augustine, Fla., with a satellite campus in Tallahassee, Fla. For more information, visit www.flagler.edu.