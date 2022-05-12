Students at Indian River High School declared their college majors and signed their own versions of letters of intent to pursue degrees in education at a ceremony at Indian River High School last week.
Created as a platform to honor future educators’ intentions just as happens with student-athletes signing their letters of intent to play sports in college, the “Teacher Signing Day” brought together seven students, along with college admissions officers from University of Delaware, Delaware State University and Delaware Technical Community College (DTCC).
IRHS students “declaring” for UD and planning to pursue education or teaching certification are Leah Rogers and Ava Tomlinson. Student scholar Faith Predoux is heading to Del State. Indian River students Caylee Schmidt, Emma Marvel, Shawn Murray and Sergio Parada rounded out the field of seven and will go to DTCC to pursue teaching certificates.
Celeste Bunting, IRSD director of human resources, declared, “It’s a great time to be a teacher. Now if I can get them all back in four years” to teach locally, “that would be ideal!”
School District Superintendent Jay T. Owens joined in the festivities, which were organized by school counselor Stephanie Wilkinson of the Indian River High School guidance department.
David Maull, IRSD communications director, said the school system’s “Teacher Signing Day” has become a tradition.
“These students are signing to commit to education,” he said. “It’s a very exciting time — the athletes get lots of attention when they sign for their respective college schools. So, it is wonderful to announce our academic stars who will take a teaching path.”
Bob Kime, representing DTCC as a department chairman and instructor, noted, “It’s like a pipeline for a student commitment to education.”
Kime said he welcomes the new talent. DTCC has just announced a four-year education major and “traditional program.” Earlier, DTCC had maintained a two-year teaching certification program, which is also still available. DTCC students may opt for K-6 certification or a full elementary education degree.
“The SEED Program will now pay for up to three years of a four-year or even five-year college-degree track program,” said Kime. The Student Excellence Equals Degrees (SEED) program is a Delaware scholarship grant that can provide funding for future teachers.
The State of Delaware will cover tuition for eligible full-time students enrolled in the Associate in Arts Program (AAP) at the University of Delaware’s Wilmington, Dover and Georgetown DTCC locations. The free tuition can be applied to up to 20 semesters, double the prior limit of 10 semesters previously, with no more than two semesters applied toward the bachelor’s degree.
Megan Hines of IRHS said now that the SEED scholarship funding has doubled and can be used for teaching degrees, “There are more scholarships than ever before. Some kids will actually get to bank the scholarship money” for future advanced training.
Leah Rogers was one IRHS student attending UD on a SEED scholarship and hopes to teach Elementary Education one day.
Bunting said she hopes these newly minted educators will not move too far away from the Indian River School District.
“We will sign them up to substitute-teach and teach summer-school right away,” she said. “I hope they will think of Indian River schools once they complete their courses of study.”
Owens made an even stronger sales pitch to retain talent.
“Today, you are starting your first step of an exciting journey,” said Owens. “So many doors will open to you. I encourage you to come back to Indian River. It doesn’t stop once you graduate. We will continue to have open arms for you and an open path to return. Please stay in touch with your guidance counselors.”
IRHS Principal Mike Williams said, “We are proud when our students give back to the community.”
David Carter teaches master’s level classes at DSU, where he has been an adjunct professor for seven years, and has served as IRHS assistant principal for nearly three years. He witnessed the signing of Faith Predoux with an intention to go to Del State as an education major. He said that Predoux had been in the Pathways to Education program last year and was performing “some amazing creative work” at IRHS.
Scott Lykens is an assistant professor of education and admissions advisor for the southern district at University of Delaware, and witnessed the signings of Rogers and Tomlinson. He had been a teacher at Caesar Rodney for more than 31 years when UD contacted him and “made me an offer I could not refuse,” to help recruit young teachers. “I get to speak at the schools in Delaware and tell them a little bit about what college is like.”
Tomlinson was noted for being in the IRHS Teacher Academy and indicated that she wants to become an English teacher after attending UD. She is also a student-athlete and plays tennis at the Sea Colony tennis tournaments.
Hines, Christina Hensler (who teaches level two at the Teacher Academy) and Gretchen Pikes did the honors and posed with their seniors at the special signing event. In addition to the UD and DSU students, supportive comments were made on the DTCC-bound students.
Caylee Schmidt completed her course of study for teaching and earned a silver medal in education for discussion of “Ethical Dilemmas.” She is also the goalkeeper of the IRHS girl’s lacrosse team and has made more 100 saves in the goal.
Emma Marvel completed the Pathways program last year and also won a Silver Medal in the “Educators Rising” competition. She is also frequently on the school’s honor roll.
Sergio Parada was noted for having shown “lots of initiative” in the pre-teaching program at IRHS. He is also bilingual and able to assist younger students as a mentor.
Shawn Murray was not able to attend the signing day, but he has also made consecutive IRHS honor rolls with his grades.