In a reversal, Lord Baltimore Elementary School will no longer have a full-time school resource officer. Instead, the Indian River School District will continue providing a constable in the school.
Ocean View Police Department officer Rhys Bradshaw, who assumed the new, full-time SRO position at the beginning of the current school year, will no longer be assigned there.
“The school district said, ‘Yes, we will help support it,’ but they were going to remove the constable that is typically at the school. Our offer was to have a police officer there for enhancement, for programs and to engage with the children, not just status quo. So we will just go back to how we have always engaged with the school district,” Town Manager Carol Houck told the Coastal Point before the Tuesday, Oct. 11, town council meeting.
The school district had agreed to pay $40,000 of Bradshaw’s annual salary of $75,658 and completely pay for the constable.
OVPD Chief Kenneth McLaughlin told the Coastal Point that the change is somewhat disappointing.
During the summer, Bradshaw had completed 40 hours of training, specialized for school resource officers. Training “covered a lot of different topics, including laws involving what you can and can’t do in the schools and with juveniles,” McLaughlin said.
Officers have been at Lord Baltimore for more than 20 years, but the demand has been growing.
“We wanted to make sure our kids are safe. That is our top priority,” the chief said, sharing his four-part plan that includes assisting school administration in maintaining a safe and secure environment, making the SRO responsible for investigating violations of criminal law that occur on campus, having the SRO provide education to promote responsible citizenship and give students a better understanding of how the legal system works, and assuring the SRO interacts with students as a positive role model and establishes relationships with at-risk students.
“Every year, we were spending more and more time at the school, and that pulls us away from the road. We reached a decision last year because it was evolving into a full-time job. That’s when we started talking about developing this into a full-time position, to meet the demand and make sure we are doing all we can do to keep the school safe, the kids and the staff at the school,” McLaughlin said.
“Our proposal was, we wanted an officer to help with programs and engage the children,” Houck said.
“They are totally different roles. … I was very hopeful to be able to do all the extra programming because they have longer-lasting benefits. If anything changes and they’d like us to provide a school resource officer, we’ll go back to council,” Houck said.
During the council meeting, Houck told council members that no action on their part was necessary in regard to the change.
Houck said she doubts the council will bring it up again.
“The school district knows what we are willing to do. The ball is in the district’s court,” she said.
Not having the SRO won’t compromise children’s safety, she said.
“No, no. It was always about enhancement,” Houck said.